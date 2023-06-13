Epos Now Shares Migration Modernisation Learnings at AWS Roundtable
Leading global POS and business solutions provider Epos Now has shared their migration modernisation learnings at the recent AWS roundtable in London.LONDON, UK, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [London, June 13, 2023] - Epos Now, a leading global provider of point of sale systems and business solutions, recently participated in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) roundtable event held in London, sharing their migration modernisation journey and valuable learnings with the audience. Jonathan Muller, Chief Technology Officer at Epos Now, discussed the company's global journey for platform modernisation, shedding light on the challenges faced and the strategies employed to overcoming them.
Epos Now’s exponential growth in recent years resulted in limitations of the existing system. Addressing these limitations is an ongoing and urgent priority to avoid hitting a proverbial wall that would hinder the ability to continue to grow and expand reactively. Jonathan Muller’s presentation and subsequent discussions at the roundtable primarily revolved around the technical aspects of the Epos Now platform, focusing on the need for modern workloads to run APIs and services efficiently.
The presentation highlighted key learnings, such as successfully identifying points of failures, such as a main call database operating on an expensive licence model. Epos Now initiated a project to migrate away from this database and, acknowledging the complexity associated with such a venture, the company will complete this migration by the end of the year.
Epos Now collaborated with AWS partner Kloia, leveraging the expertise and resources of the partner while taking active ownership of the process. The strategic partnership with AWS proved to be instrumental, as Amazon Web Services not only provided significant funding for the initial steps of the database migration but also committed to additional financial support for the ongoing migration.
The roundtable attendees appreciated the transparency and technical depth of Jonathan Muller's presentation. His insights into the challenges faced by Epos Now and the strategies employed to overcome them resonated with the audience, who are at different stages in their own migration modernisation journey. The discussion provided valuable learnings for other organisations embarking on similar complex projects.
Epos Now remains committed to driving innovation and leveraging modern technologies to deliver enhanced services to its customers. The company's participation in the AWS roundtable underscores its dedication to sharing knowledge and collaborating with industry leaders to propel the retail technology sector forward.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 55,000 businesses worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
