Donated Blood or an Organ? Police Shouldn’t Have Easy Access to Your DNA

In 2015, following a DUI arrest, Ian Mitcham consented to having a blood sample collected to test for blood-alcohol concentration. He was advised his sample would be destroyed after 90 days. Instead, law enforcement held onto it for three years. Then, without obtaining a warrant, a detective used this old blood sample for a completely different purpose — to extract and analyze Mr. Mitcham’s DNA while investigating another crime. As we’re arguing before the Arizona Court of Appeals tomorrow, and set forth in a friend-of-the-court brief, this clearly violated Mr. Mitcham’s constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment. Despite this, the State makes a terrifying argument to justify its actions: that it has the power to obtain DNA profiles from any biological sample in its lawful possession, without court oversight or approval.

The consequences of this argument are chilling. Our DNA contains extremely personal and sensitive information, including information about our medical history, possible future health conditions, ancestry, and physical appearance. It can reveal those details not only about us, but also our family members, including future children. Combined with other public data, it can expose deeply private information — from previously unknown family histories of adoptions, misattributed paternity, risk of early mortality, or siblings we didn’t even know about. Given this, collecting and analyzing DNA constitutes a seizure and search under the Fourth Amendment. And the government must obtain a warrant before extracting it. Yet in this case, the State claims that since Mr. Mitcham consented to provide a blood sample three years ago, it can ignore that requirement, even though he consented to the collection only for a blood-alcohol test, and the sample should have been destroyed after 90 days. With this rationale, all of us who consent to a biological sample collection, at any point in time, for any purpose, to any government entity, may be subject to a warrantless DNA search after the fact. This would be incredibly dangerous, considering all the contexts in which the government has lawful access to our biological material — from blood taken from newborns to screen for diseases, to organs donated for transplant, to specimens collected from survivors of sexual assault. If the State’s arguments are accepted, police could theoretically extract any person’s DNA from their biological material and create a genetic profile without a warrant.