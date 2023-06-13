Successful Entrepreneur Increases Number of Students-Athletes at National HBCU Elite 100 Signing Day Celebration

Jahi Rawlings speaking with student-athletes National HBCU Elite 100 Signing Day Student-Athletes - Cedric Taylor III - Morehouse College, Xavier Griffith - Clark Atlanta Univ, Myori Pruitt - Clark Atlanta Univ, Perry Smith Jr - North Carolina Central Univ, Jalal McKie - North Carolina A&T Univ Darius Billings, VP of Marketing & Community Engagement, Cassidy Dansberry, Marketing Manager, Jahi Rawlings, AEBL, Azya Glass, Social Media Coordinator, Marketing Coordinator

Student-Athletes Headed to Prominent HBCUs, Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, North Carolina A&T, Winston-Salem State University, and North Carolina Central University

To host a national HBCU signing day for a group of elite student-athletes trailblazing a path for generations to come to attend and play collegiate sports at HBCU is amazing and monumental.” — Jahi Rawlings, Founder of Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jahi Rawlings, Founder & CEO Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League Inc and Finish First Marketing Agency, has a dream. His dream is for the National HBCU Elite 100 Signing Day to be live on ESPN with rows of student-athletes committing to Division I & II HBCU sports programs. Rawlings was beaming with pride at the national signing weekend program on Saturday, June 10th in Atlanta, Georgia, in partnership with The Athlete’s Foot. The AEBL’s HBCU Elite 100 Signing Day program focuses on celebrating the next generation of HBCU superstars and allowing them to celebrate their achievements and success within their sport.

Jahi shares, “To host a national HBCU signing day for a group of elite student-athletes trailblazing a path for generations to come to attend and play collegiate sports at HBCU is amazing and monumental. They truly deserve this experience, and we are glad to be a part of it.”

The student-athletes and champs who participated in the signing weekend are Xavier Griffith representing Clark Atlanta Men’s Basketball, Perry Smith Jr. representing North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball, Jalal McKie representing North Carolina A&T Men’s Basketball, Myori Pruitt representing Clark Atlanta Women’s Basketball and Cedric Taylor III representing Morehouse Men’s Basketball.

Haley Dalton representing Winston-Salem State University Women’s Basketball was not present but is part of the program.

Other details about the celebratory weekend include an intimate dinner on Friday to celebrate the athletes and their achievements with some of Atlanta’s most prominent names in philanthropy and sport, including photographer and Impact Council Member Cam Kirk, entertainment lawyer John Rose, Personal Trainer Amber Gardenhire, and Atlanta Hawks AJ Griffin, a chat with the student-athletes about their next step in their academic and professional careers.

Other highlights of the weekend included the official signing on Saturday in front of family members, VIPs, and community members, an official signing photo shoot at Cam Kirk Studios, attending the ATLUTD game and concluded with the signees touring the Black entrepreneurial locations in Atlanta with stops at The Gathering Spot, The Closette, Slutty Vegan to name a few.

Last year’s National HBCU Elite 100 Signing Day had one student-athlete participating, and this year they have six elite student-athletes. Rawlings says, “We know that it's going to work, we just need continued support and further resources. That's why it’s so important to have the support of a brand like The Athlete's Foot, continuously helping us, point us in every direction and give us the resources that we need. Support like theirs makes the sky the limit.”

The mission is to bring high quality sports athletes to HBCUs and secure scholarships and opportunities for the future.

Jahi shared, “The HBCU Elite 100 Prosect Camp has expanded outside the building. The program has been in Dallas, New York, and North Carolina, with plans for Alabama, South Carolina and Chicago in the future. The overarching aim is to formulate an Invitational and invite athletes from all around the country, even globally, to Atlanta to showcase themselves to HBCUs.”

About Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League

One of the biggest pro-am basketball leagues in the United States. AEBL reaches over 25k+ spectators in the sports arena with a global reach of 10M+ digitally. The men's league features over 400+ pro, college and international stars such Trae Young, Lou Will, Joe Johnson and more. We created a women's pro-am that features WNBA vets, Ty Young, Shavonte Zellous, Miah Spencer and April Sykes. The Jr. AEBL impacts about 1k+ youth in grassroots basketball.

AEBL employs over 25 professional, college and high school students throughout the year. Providing students the opportunity to gain valuable skills and experience in event management, game operations, player relations, marketing and promotions, media and content.