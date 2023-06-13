AutoScheduler Wins Top Food Chain Technology Award for 2nd Consecutive Year from Food Chain Digest

Voting by Industry Leaders Puts AutoScheduler at the Forefront of Innovative Solutions that Drive Warehouse Efficiencies and Mitigate Risk

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, has been named a 2023 Top Food Chain Technology company by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of the Food Shippers of America (FSA). This recognition program highlights technology platforms, applications, and innovators that help food shippers solve problems in their supply chains. AutoScheduler helps global food shippers smooth operations in their warehouse/distribution center, improving on-time fulfillment that keeps shelves stocked and customers happy.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to optimizing the warehouses and distribution centers of food shippers, helping these global businesses to streamline operations, improve efficiencies, and ensure the timely delivery of food products to consumers,” says Keith Moore, CEO, AutoScheduler.AI. “Addressing the recent challenges of the food shipping industry requires technology-driven, innovative solutions like AutoScheduler’s intelligent warehouse orchestration and optimization platform that drive value through mitigating risk in distribution and warehousing operations.”

“Technology has become the backbone of the food supply chain,” says Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest. "Technology platforms, applications, and innovators have emerged in the food and beverage market to help bring more efficiency, productivity, and transparency to the food chain. This recognition program highlights leaders like AutoScheduler that are readily available to food shippers in helping them to accomplish their business goals.”

The 2023 Top Food Chain Technology Award follows a stringent process involving meeting the annual global sales threshold, editorial evaluation from Food Chain Digest staff, and validation by an industry-wide vote involving more than 1500 professionals in the food supply chain, transportation, warehousing, and distribution. AutoScheduler attained the votes required to be included on this prestigious list. Winners will be highlighted in Edition 2 of the magazine and FSA's Food for Thought eNewsletter.

For food companies, AutoScheduler drives higher degrees of warehouse labor utilization, reduces labor costs, and increases order fulfillment rates. Its advanced AI technology visualizes all operations at a distribution center and optimizes labor, equipment, touches, and inventory to drive efficiencies.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .