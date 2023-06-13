REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet in New Bern June 15

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission will meet June 15 at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 South Front Street, New Bern. A public input and comment period is scheduled for noon. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to three minutes per person. The meeting is open to the public.
