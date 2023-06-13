k-ecommerce now recognized as an “Acumatica-Certified Application”

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX: MDF), a SaaS leader in digital commerce technologies, is proud to announce that its software has been recognized as an Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA), meeting the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality. This certification gives both Acumatica customers and prospects confidence that K.ecom, k-ecommerce's integrated ecommerce solution for Acumatica, can meet their needs.



The k-ecommerce solution is a highly specialized platform that has been earning the trust of its users for over 20 years in ERP-powered ecommerce. It focuses on B2B and D2C, catering the manufacturing, distribution and wholesale sectors. What sets k-ecommerce apart is its proprietary ERP-sync technology, seamlessly integrating with Acumatica Cloud ERP. It offers a full-service approach, combining software and implementation services, and providing training and post-implementation support. The solution stands out for its flexibility, accommodating complex business rules such as pricing, shipping, and buying, while also supporting punch-out integrations. With k-ecommerce, businesses can rely on a comprehensive and advanced ecommerce solution that combines ERP integration, industry best practices, and a commitment to delivering bespoke solutions for success in the evolving digital marketplace.

“Customers looking to stay competitive need flexible, responsive technology and resilient systems to thrive and grow,” said Christian Lindberg, Vice President of partner solutions at Acumatica. “Our ACA label is designed to help customers find those applications that are best capable of delivering. We proudly recognize K.ecom as an Acumatica-Certified Application that masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to enable customers to execute their strategies and meet their evolving business needs.”

To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, K.ecom has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

“Acumatica has been one of the world's fastest growing Cloud ERP company for eight years. We are proud to support the Acumatica Cloud ERP business by providing the fully integrated ecommerce experience that is key to partners in the channel and end users within the Acumatica ecosystem,” said Pascal Cardinal, President of k-ecommerce - powered by mdf commerce.

For more information about the K.ecom solution, please visit either www.acumatica.com/acumatica-marketplace/kcentric-technologies-inc-k-ecom or www.k-ecommerce.com/acumatica.

About mdf commerce Inc.

mdf commerce Inc. (TSX: MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, enabling them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our eprocurement, ecommerce and emarketplaces solutions are supported by a strong and dedicated team of approximately 650 employees based in Canada, the U.S., Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call 1-877-677-9088.

About Acumatica

Acumatica Cloud ERP provides the best business management solution for transforming your company to thrive in the new digital economy. Built on a future-proof platform with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability, and ease of use, Acumatica delivers unparalleled value to small and midmarket organizations. Connected Business. Delivered. For more information, visit www.acumatica.com.

