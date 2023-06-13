Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,766 in the last 365 days.

Reflectiz Detects New Magecart Malware on Shopify CDNs

/EIN News/ -- Reflectiz Detects New Magecart Malware on Shopify CDNs


TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuous website security monitoring platform Reflectiz has released a new case study detailing its successful response to the latest evolution in the long-running saga of Magecart web-skimming and keylogging attacks. It presents a detailed but easily digestible analysis of how cybercriminals launched attacks on global brands using the Shopify platform during Spring 2023, and how Reflectiz discovered them.

Large-scale Magento attacks have been reported since 2015 and the fact that they’re still happening is due in part to the popularity of the platform. Some of its attraction lies in its versatility. Developers can easily enhance its functionality with third-party apps, but they also present opportunities to attackers because they can be invisible to traditional embedded security solutions.

There are 270,000 Magento-powered sites on the web and between them, they process $155 billion worth of transactions a year, so when the third-parties in question handle credit card payments on such shopping sites, it comes as no surprise that the attackers are so keen to bypass the latest security updates with sophisticated new methods.

Reflectiz discovered a novel approach to skimming online shoppers' credit card details earlier in the year when its continuous security monitoring platform detected potentially problematic activity on Shopify websites. The case study walks readers through an attack that used a compromised favicon and fake Shopify stores on its Cloudflare-hosted CDN to trick shoppers into handing over their credit card details.

Skimmed information like this frequently ends up for sale on the Dark Web where other criminals use it to defraud the victims. Thousands of them may pursue a compromised retailer through the courts for damages, and the business may also be penalized by the payment card industry for breaching its rules.

Reflectiz’s detailed analysis of its successful response makes for intriguing and reassuring reading.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d6c1ac7-24ff-4e4d-a1fe-6994c86c8497 


Reflectiz Media Contact name
Daniel Sharabi
+972-543255704
daniel.s@reflectiz.com

PCI Security Standards Council
Lindsay Goodspeed
781-258-5843

Primary Logo

Reflectiz Detects New Magecart Malware on Shopify CDNs

New Sophisticated Magecart attacks put e-commerce websites at imminent risk

You just read:

Reflectiz Detects New Magecart Malware on Shopify CDNs

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more