I-94 Exit 156 westbound scheduled to close tomorrow for sign installation

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Interstate 94 Exit 156 westbound ramp is scheduled to temporarily close tomorrow for a sign installation project in Bismarck. During this closure, Interstate 194 westbound will be reduced to one lane near the project.



Work is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 14.



The speed limit will be reduced throughout the project and minimum delays are expected.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.



