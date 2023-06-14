DealerXT Partners with OhmniLabs to Revolutionize Car Dealership Hiring Solutions

Our Remote Dealer Staffing solution, coupled with the OhmniLabs’ telepresence robots, provides a unique and comprehensive hiring experience that transcends traditional boundaries.” — Ali Rakhshanifar, Co-Founder of DealerXT

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerXT, a leading provider of innovative compliance and staffing solutions for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with OhmniLabs, a renowned developer of Ohmni Telepresence Robots. This partnership aims to bring cutting-edge technology and streamlined processes to car dealerships, enhancing their hiring capabilities and operational efficiency.

DealerXT's Remote Dealer Staffing solution has already gained significant traction in the automotive industry, providing dealerships with a cost-effective and efficient alternative to traditional in-person staffing. By harnessing the power of remote work, DealerXT enables car dealerships to access a highly skilled pool of talent regardless of their geographical location.

With the integration of Ohmni Telepresence Robots into DealerXT's offerings, car dealerships can now go beyond conventional remote staffing and embrace the future of hiring. The Ohmni Robots allow for a seamless and immersive remote presence, enabling dealership staff and potential hires to interact in real-time as if they were physically present.

"The collaboration between DealerXT and OhmniLabs represents a paradigm shift in the automotive industry, revolutionizing the way car dealerships operate and hire staff," said Ali Rakhshanifar, Co-Founder of DealerXT. "Our Remote Dealer Staffing solution, coupled with the OhmniLabs’ telepresence robots, provides a unique and comprehensive hiring experience that transcends traditional boundaries."

By leveraging the OhmniLabs telepresence robots, DealerXT empowers car dealerships to conduct administrative tasks, lead management, personal assistant roles, and customer interactions with ease. This innovative solution allows dealerships to expand their reach, save time and resources, and attract top talent internationally.

"We are excited to collaborate with DealerXT to reshape the way car dealerships hire and operate," said Dr. Thuc Vu, CEO of OhmniLabs. "Our state-of-the-art robots seamlessly blend human interaction and advanced technology, enabling car dealerships to enhance their hiring options and create a personalized experience for their clients."

DealerXT's Remote Dealer Staffing solution, supplemented with the optional OhmniLabs telepresence robot, offers car dealerships an unparalleled advantage in a highly competitive industry. The combined power of advanced technology and innovative hiring solutions positions DealerXT as the go-to partner for forward-thinking dealerships looking to thrive in the digital age.

About DealerXT:

DealerXT is a leading provider of compliance software and remote staffing solutions for the automotive industry. Through their innovative platform, Remote Dealer Staffing, dealerships can access skilled professionals from anywhere, revolutionizing the way staffing is done in car dealerships. With a focus on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and exceptional customer service, DealerXT is committed to helping dealerships succeed in an evolving market.

About OhmniLabs:

OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley robotics company specializing in the production of custom robots at scale based on its modular Ohmni Robotics platform. Since its inception in 2015, OhmniLabs has revolutionized robot manufacturing by offering a unique on-demand model that enables rapid design, engineering, and production of custom robots to meet specific customer requirements. The company manufactures all robots in the USA using proprietary 3D printing processes and boasts a vast portfolio of modular accessories, unlocking a world of possibilities. OhmniLabs robots are utilized daily by businesses, medical professionals, educational institutions, and major sports teams worldwide.

Ohmni Telepresence Robot: Be in Two Places at Once