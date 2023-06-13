The votes are in: Growing Home with BASF 2023 winners announced

Three organizations in Western Canada will each receive $25,000 to further community initiatives

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, ALBERTA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The public votes are in and the winners of Growing Home with BASF—a new rural community enrichment initiative from BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions (BASF) in 2023—have been determined. BASF received 412 nominations in April, and then asked the public to vote for the winning organizations from 15 finalists—five each in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The winning organizations are as follows:

Rosalind Recreation Association – Rosalind, Alta. The Rosalind Recreation Association supports the community of Rosalind, including the school athletic program and extracurricular activities, executing projects to add or improve recreation offerings in the village.

Davidson Child Care Inc. – Davidson, Sask. Davidson Child Care Inc. is a non-profit organization providing a safe and nurturing environment for children in the Davidson community.

Forrest Special Projects Group – Forrest, Man. The Forrest Special Projects Group is a charitable organization formed in 1989 by local parents to create a healthier community through the construction of local recreational facilities.

Growing Home with BASF was launched this April to give back to the areas where BASF customers live, work and play and to support the rural communities that are the heartbeat of Western Canada. BASF’s $25,000 contribution to each of the winning organizations will help fund initiatives that promote healthy and prosperous communities.

“During the two-week voting period, we received an astounding 37,661 votes cumulatively. That number is a real testament to the strength of our rural communities here in Western Canada,” says Andrea McConnell, Manager of Customer Solutions at BASF. “Our team was inspired watching community members show up and rally support for the finalist organizations.”

The 15 finalists were selected based on criteria including alignment to Canadian agriculture and BASF’s values—building safe and healthy communities; diversity, equity and inclusion; and developing future leaders in agriculture. After finalist selection, BASF called on the public to vote on the winning organizations.

“Each of the 412 nominated organizations plays an essential role in supporting local farming families and we thank them for all they do. We’re thrilled to give back to three organizations through Growing Home with BASF this year and are thankful to the growers who nominated them,” McConnell adds.

For more information on Growing Home with BASF and the winning organizations, please visit agsolutions.ca/growinghome. In addition to Growing Home with BASF each year, BASF donates more than $300,000 to community-based initiatives supporting the organizations that customers rely on to help them thrive. Learn more here: BASF | Community.

Quotes:

“Winning the prize money from BASF will help our association continue maintaining and updating our facilities to provide the best experiences for local and traveling people. The Rosalind and District Recreation Association offers a hockey arena, three ball diamonds, concession booth/washrooms, campgrounds, basketball courts, and a newly refurbished pickleball court. Upkeep of the facilities takes hard work from members of our board, the Village of Rosalind, along with many members from within and outside the community. Thank you to everyone who voted for us! Follow the Rosalind and District Recreation Association on Facebook and Twitter to stay up to date on our upcoming events.” - Rosalind Recreation Association

“Davidson Child Care Inc. is beyond grateful for the amazing opportunity that we had to participate, being selected in the top five organizations for our province and then winning the Growing Home with BASF program. Farming is the heart and soul of our community and we would not be here if it wasn't for companies like BASF that support our local economy. Davidson Child Care Inc. will put the funds toward our outdoor playground equipment to allow kids to enjoy the outdoor space all year around.” - Davidson Child Care Inc.

“Winning the Growing Home with BASF contest is a tremendous honour for our small rural farming community. Being nominated by local farmers, becoming a finalist among other worthy Manitoba organizations, and ultimately winning because of votes from community-minded people who support this project is incredibly meaningful for us. Winning the contest will allows us to install playground components in our new community park this fall, and we wish to extend out sincerest gratitude to BASF for this extraordinary investment in our community. Thank you!” - Forrest Special Projects Group

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

Farming is fundamental to provide enough healthy and affordable food for a rapidly growing population while reducing environmental impacts. Working with partners and agricultural experts and by integrating sustainability criteria into all business decisions, we help farmers to create a positive impact on sustainable agriculture. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, connecting innovative thinking with practical action in the field. Our portfolio comprises seeds and specifically selected plant traits, chemical and biological crop protection, solutions for soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we strive to find the right balance for success – for farmers, agriculture and future generations. In 2022, our division generated sales of €10.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 111,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €87.3 billion in 2022. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

