Global Palm Oil Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 51 Billion by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Palm Oil Market Value to experience 1.5x Growth until 2032; Foodservice to be Primary Beneficiary of this Growth

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global palm oi provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the market for palm oil is expected to display a CAGR of 4.04% while securing US$ 51 Billion. The development of the market can be attributed to the expansion of the food processing sector and the rising population across developing markets. Increasing demand for packaged food, bakery, and convenience food is expected to drive the demand for palm oil during the forecast period.

Cakes, snacks, and pastries are gaining significant traction among consumers across the globe owing to their delicious flavors. The application of palm oil is rising for the production of such packaged foods.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=109

In addition, various initiatives to expand the application is expected to benefit the industry in the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, Malaysian tech firm DiBiz launched the world's first online marketplace for sustainable palm oil to encourage sales of products certified as environmentally compliant as buyers have avoided the more expensive goods. The trading platform, known as Trustparent Marketplace, will link palm oil buyers and sellers across the supply chain.

Developing countries like India, China, and Japan are likely to make notable contributions. For instance, in August 2021, the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave his approval to launch a new Mission on Oil palm to be known as the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) as a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme with a special focus on the Northeast region and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The scheme aims to benefit oil palm farmers, enhance capital investment, and create job opportunities. However, the growth of the palm oil market is projected to be hampered by high price volatility and the presence of various substitutes. Further, environmental concerns such as deforestation is another salient factor that is likely to hinder the market growth in the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global palm oil market is expected to have secured US$ 33 Billion in 2021.

The palm oil market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to display a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The palm oil market in North America is expected to have secured US$ 12 Billion, claiming 27% market share

By end user, the foodservice segment is poised to accrue over 3/5 th of total market revenue in 2022

of total market revenue in 2022 Global palm oil market is anticipated to experience 1.5x growth from 2022 to 2032



“Expanding food and beverage sector along with rising favorable initiatives taken by various government across the globe is expected to favor the palm oil market growth during the forecast period.”

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=109

Recent Development in the Market:

In May 2022, Ruchi Soya announced the acquisition of Patanjali’s food retail business. The initiative aims to acquire Patanjali’s food retail business undertaking which comprises packaging, manufacturing, labeling, and retail trading of certain food products along with manufacturing plants located in various parts of India.

In January 2021, Cargill Inc announced the acquisition of ProPortion Foods. With the initiative, Cargill gained two further-processed protein plants in Round Rock, Texas, and Vernon, California. The Round Rock and Vernon facilities will deliver a variety of quality, fully cooked protein products for Cargill’s retail and food service channel customers.

Competition Analysis

Recent Development in the Market :

In May 2022, Ruchi Soya announced the acquisition of Patanjali’s food retail business. The initiative aims to acquire Patanjali’s food retail business undertaking which comprises packaging, manufacturing, labeling, and retail trading of certain food products along with manufacturing plants located in various parts of India.

In January 2021, Cargill Inc. announced the acquisition of ProPortion Foods. With the initiative, Cargill gained two further-processed protein plants in Round Rock, Texas, and Vernon, California. The Round Rock and Vernon facilities will deliver a variety of quality, fully cooked protein products for Cargill’s retail and food service channel customers.

Palm Oil Providers

American Vegetable Oils

Cargill Foods Inc.

Grief Inc.

Fuji Oil Holdings

Bunge Limited.

Associated British Foods

Ruchi Soya Industries



Key Segments Covered in the Palm Oil Market Study

By Product Type: Processed Palm Oil Virgin Palm Oil



By End User: Foodservices Food Processors Retail

By Distribution Channel: Modern Trade Channels Franchise Outlets Specialty Stores Online Channels



By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ Middle East & Africa





Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/109

What differences can the palm oi report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the palm oi and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the palm oi

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key palm ois

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Food and Beverage Market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (processed and virgin), end user (foodservices, food processors, and retail), and distribution channel (modern trade channels, franchise outlets, specialty stores, and online channels) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Cardamom Oil Market Outlook: The global cardamom oil is expected to reflect a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022.

Argan Oil Market Outlook: Worldwide sales of argan oil are estimated to increase at a noticeable CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032. The current valuation of the global argan oil market is US$ 320 million, which is projected to reach US$ 800 million by the end of 2032.

Bergamot Oil Market Outlook: The global bergamot oil market is valued at US$ 21.2 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach a size of US$ 31.5 billion by the end of 2027. Worldwide demand for bergamot oil is expected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 8.2% over the next five years.

Citronella Oil Market Outlook: Worldwide sales of citronella oil are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. The global citronella oil market is currently valued at US$ 110 million and is thus expected to reach a market size of US$ 180 million by the end of 2033.

About Fact.MR,



We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube