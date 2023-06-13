The M&A Advisor Announced Kevin Parker as Recipient of 14th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, June 2022 – The M&A Advisor announced ButcherJoseph & Co. Senior Associate Kevin Parker as one of the recipients of the 13th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards.

Renowned globally for its recognition and presentation of leading M&A, financing, and turnaround professionals, The M&A Advisor created this recognition awards program to promote mentorship and professional development amongst the emerging leaders of corporate finance and dealmaking industries.

The M&A Advisor has recognized over a thousand professionals who remain at the top of their professions and Emerging Leader Award winners have a significant effect on the advancement of our industry. Kevin was chosen from a pool of prominent nominees for his notable accomplishments in business and in service to the community. Evaluation and selection of the nominees was completed by an independent judging panel.

“The Emerging Leaders Awards were born as the ‘40 Under 40 Awards’ in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of young M&A, Financing and Turnaround professionals who have reached a significant level of success and made notable contributions to their industry and community. With the challenges undertaken over the past three years, especially with the pandemic and with challenging economic uncertainty, our selected honorees are at the top of their game. The 2023 award recipients join a truly remarkable, global network of outstanding young professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor.

ButcherJoseph Managing Partner Keith Butcher stated, “Through his hard work and dedication to our clients and the local community, Kevin continues a long tradition of representing the ButcherJoseph team as a recipient of an M&A Advisor award. Kevin has made a tremendous impact since joining our Firm and has successfully contributed on a number of complex engagements, including several high-profile transactions over the last few years. We look forward to his continued growth and success.”

The M&A Advisor will host a black-tie Awards Gala in New York City to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements. The Emerging Leaders Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit on September 19-20, 2023 . This exclusive event will pair current and past Emerging Leaders winners together with their peers and industry stalwarts.

For a complete list of the 2023 Emerging Leaders Award Winners Click Here .

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Miami, Palm Beach, and Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

About The M&A Advisor

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals. www.maadvisor.com .

###

Contact for ButcherJoseph & Co.: Jack Thurston VP, Marketing ButcherJoseph & Co. PH: 314-342-9786 Email: Jack.Thurston@butcherjoseph.com www.butcherjoseph.com Contact for The M&A Advisor: Steven Finney The M&A Advisor PH: 212-951-1550 Email: awards@maadvisor.com www.maadvisor.com