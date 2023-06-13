Nékter Juice Bar® is opening a new store in Palm Desert on June 24th as part of its expansion throughout California
First 50 customers to receive Free Nekter goodie bags; Plus, Free Juices & Smoothies from 10 am – 2 pm.PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Nékter Juice Bar® will celebrate a Grand Opening in Riverside County on June 24th, 2023. The location is at 73-555 Hwy 111, Palm Desert, CA 92260, and it will be run by the Batta brothers, Aman and Gagan. The Grand Opening celebration is open to the public and will offer free 16-ounce juices and smoothies from 10 am to 2 pm. The first 50 guests in line will receive Nekter goodie bags, which include coupons and customized tumblers.
For 20 years, the Batta brothers have established an excellent reputation in the food franchise industry. They started their first Nékter location in 2016 and have since opened 23 other locations, including the newly opened Palm Desert location. Additionally, they recently opened locations in Beaumont and Apple Valley.
“My brother Gagan Batta and I began our food industry career with fast food chain franchises at a young age. However, a desire for a healthier lifestyle led us to the Nékter Juice Bar franchise, which revolutionized our business model" said Aman Batta, Co-Owner of the Palm Desert Nékter Juice Bar. “Thanks to Nékter, we were able to grow our business while providing society with good, healthy food options".
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their dietary needs and tastes. The simple Nékter menu features six fresh juices, seven smoothies, five açaí bowls, and various healthy snacks. They focus on clean, healthy eating that tastes as good as it makes you feel.
The grand opening celebration also includes hourly raffles for a chance to win a Free Nekter for Three Months, with 24 winners in total. The Palm Desert Nekter will also give away 100 cooler bags to guests in line at noon. Additionally, $35 cleanses will be available for purchase all day.
The Palm Desert Nékter is open daily from 7:00 am-8:00 pm. In addition, the location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @nekterjuicebar. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
*Free Nekter for Three Months equals to one 16-ounce free Smoothie, Juice, or Acai Bowl week once a week for 13 weeks. The raffle will be held each hour from 10 am – 2 pm, with six winners each round.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is an award-winning modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and healthy snacks at nearly 200 restaurants in the United States.
Nékter has become one of the restaurant industry's most successful brands. Now with restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Colorado, Washington State, and North Carolina, Nékter plans to expand nationally to 425 restaurants by 2024. In addition, Nékter will open in Atlanta, Chicago, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area within the next few years.
Nékter was named “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News, ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®, and listed on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
