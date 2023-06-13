Patients and Providers Take to Capitol Hill to Push for Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform in Congress
More Than 120 Advocates from 31 States Join the Community Oncology Alliance in Washington, D.C. to Meet with Members of CongressWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients, caregivers, survivors, providers, and pharmacists are in Washington today to speak with members of Congress about their experiences with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and why reform is desperately needed this year.
More than 120 advocates from 31 states will be holding over 200 meetings with members of Congress and their staff as part of the Hill Day organized by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). The advocates represent every facet of the health care system, including patients, family members, oncologists, hematologists, urologists, pharmacists, and medical fellows. Together, they seek to provide Congress with an eye-opening look at the effect that PBMs have on patient care.
PBMs are the middlemen of the pharmaceutical supply chain, and their abuses have been well documented by COA. Because their profits are derived from the rebates they negotiate on behalf of health plans, PBMs have an incentive to extract as much money as possible from patients and care providers. Excessive fees, burdensome prior authorizations, diverting patients to PBM-owned or operated specialty pharmacies, and other tactics are just some of the abusive practices by PBMs.
Policymakers across the country have begun to notice these abuses and have initiated investigations or introduced bills to limit PBMs’ power and protect patients. The Timely Access to Clinical Treatment (TACT) Act, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, and Help Ensure Lower Patient (HELP) Copays Act are just a few of the bills that COA advocates will be asking members of Congress to support during their visits. These bills each address a harmful practice that PBMs employ to maximize revenue at the cost of patient and practice health.
“I have one goal at the end of the day: to provide the best possible care for my patients,” says Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, president of COA and practicing medical oncologist at AO Multispecialty Clinic. “PBMs stand in the way of lowering costs for my patients, selecting the best medication for my patients, and treating my patients in a timely manner. I’m happy to see Congress considering these bills, and I am proud to be on the Hill with these advocates seeking to change things for the better.”
