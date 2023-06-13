Revolutionizing Global Manufacturing: Han’s Robot Unveils Cutting-Edge Collaborative Robots for Smart Manufacturing.

/EIN News/ -- SHENZEN, China, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Han’s Robot showcased its latest products and applications for the global market at several prestigious exhibitions focused on “Smart Manufacturing” in May 2023. These exhibitions included the 7th World Intelligence Congress, China Industrial Exposition 2023, CMEF 2023, Automate 2023, Metalloobrabotka 2023, and BUTECH 2023.







One of the highlights was the Elfin-Pro collaborative robot, which integrated force control and vision technology. Building upon the success of the Elfin collaborative robot, the Elfin-Pro offers various models, easy deployment, high precision, high flexibility, double-joint module design, and modular design. It also incorporates cutting-edge AI technology, end-force control, and end-vision integration. The Elfin-Pro features a new, elegant, practical surface treatment process, ensuring stability and reliability. With these advancements, the Elfin-Pro offers a better human-robot collaboration experience and supports more comprehensive application scenarios.

Han’s Robot S series collaborative robot can effortlessly handle a 25KG payload and reach a working radius of 1700 mm to 1800 mm with its long arm. It excels in machine loading and unloading, palletizing, assembly, and heavy load handling applications. The S series collaborative robot is an excellent tool for users to improve their productivity comprehensively, with a qualitative leap in product performance, safety protection, response time, and anti-interference capability.

Han’s Robot also unveiled the Elfin-Ex explosion-proof collaborative robots, which have received national certification for explosion protection. It can effectively assist workers in hazardous explosive environments, minimizing operational risks. The series adopts a leak-compensated positive pressure explosion-proof system with medium isolation of the ignition source and multiple sealing structures. This explosion-proof compound structure ensures intrinsic safety and positive pressure. Equipped with a real-time monitoring system, the robots maintain positive pressure and safeguard against explosive, combustible gases and dust, mitigating the risk of explosions.

About Han's Robot

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Han’s Robot operates a global intelligent manufacturing base in Foshan, Guangdong, with an annual production capacity of 30,000 collaborative robots. Renowned for its mature technology, stable production capabilities, and cost-effectiveness, the company provides intelligent manufacturing equipment and application solutions to customers worldwide in various industries, including industry, medical care, logistics, education, and services.

