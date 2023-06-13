Submit Release
Missouri archers invited to compete at new Open Outdoor 3D Archery Tournament Aug. 12 at Mark Twain Lake

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) invite young archers to compete at the new and exciting Open Outdoor 3D Archery Tournament Aug. 12 at Mark Twain Lake Archery Park in Monroe City. The event is a one-day, family-friendly fundraiser to support youth archery and outdoor programs.

Archers of all ages and shooting levels are invited to attend the tournament. Multiple divisions and categories will be available, including bowhunters, traditional, compound, and bare bow. With two ranges, 40 total targets and fun challenge games, there’s fun to be had by all.

The Open Outdoor 3D Archery tournament is sponsored by MDC, MCHF, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Mark Twain Lake FOREST Council.

Pre-registration closes Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. To learn more and register, visit https://mochf.org/3d-archery-tournament/.

