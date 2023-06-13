Submit Release
First ladies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Icherisheher

AZERBAIJAN, June 13 - First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdogan have visited the Icherisheher, Inner City, one of the world’s cultural heritage monuments.

The first ladies started their tour by getting acquainted with the Maiden Tower, a globally important historical-architectural monument. First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdogan was informed of the history of the ancient monument.

They were also informed about the State Historical-Architectural Reserve “Icherisheher”, which is included on the UNESCO World Heritage List, as well as the landscaping and restoration works carried out here.

Familiarization with “Haji Bani” bathhouse, one of the ancient historical and cultural monuments, as well as the Icherisheher Center for Traditional Arts Center made a great impression on them.

The first ladies were presented with keepsakes.

