LifeLine Connect — First Mobile Solution to Use Fitness Trackers & Smartwatches to Detect Overdose, Alert & Direct Help

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Overview: LifeLine Connect ™ is a prevention program designed to reduce overdose deaths through a mobile application combined with fitness tracker and smartwatch data to monitor vital signs, detect problems, alert loved ones and direct help. LifeLine Connect is coupled with an online portal that educates families on the risks of fentanyl and other illegal drugs, the dangers of experimentation, and provides wellness counseling and support. InterAct LifeLine , a Convey Services company, today announced LifeLine Connect a mobile application and SaaS solution that collects data from fitness trackers and smartwatches, notifies if vital signs indicate suspected overdose, alerts contacts and directs emergency help to the individual’s location. Designed for families of adolescents and young adults, the LifeLine mobile application will integrate off-the-shelf wearables, assess vital signs, and provide real-time geolocation. It is scheduled for widescale release by Fall 2023.“LifeLine Connect monitors abnormal patterns in heart rate which is a leading indicator that someone may be overdosing,” said Carolyn Bradfield, CEO of Convey Services, parent company of InterAct LifeLine. “It first reaches out to the individual to see if they are ok and simultaneously alerts family members or emergency contacts of potential trouble. The mobile app integrates with the LifeLine portal for education and outreach, access to family support services, as well as counseling through licensed providers.”To improve accountability, LifeLine Connect users have a personal calendar to add daily commitments and schedule text reminders. When they are near a planned location, LifeLine will ask for a check-in, automatically open the smartphone camera, and take a picture to confirm identity. The online portal offers a continuous flow of content and education geared to families, young people, and individuals in recovery. Articles, videos, and education raise awareness of the danger of substance misuse and offer strategies to make healthier choices.“In 2017, my 29-year-old daughter was just one mile from a trauma hospital overdosed and was fighting for her life with bystanders who did not render aid,” added Bradfield. “An off-the-shelf wearable could have detected that she was in trouble, directed help and potentially saved her life. Millions wear fitness trackers or smartwatches every day, so it’s time to turn those devices into a life-saving companions to reduce overdose deaths.”“Timely and effective detection and response to drug overdose is critical to prevent fatalities and promote recovery. Reversing overdose with naloxone, providing follow-up care, and addressing underlying substance use disorder are all essential components of an overdose response.” - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)LifeLine Connect Features• Wearables: Commercially available fitness trackers or smartwatches monitor vital signs and communicate through a mobile application and integrated SaaS platform.• Accountability: Schedule commitments on a personal calendar, receive text reminders, and be prompted to check-in using geolocation and identity verification.• Harm Reduction: Educational content specifically directed at youth, families, or those in recovery focused on substance misuse, and effective parenting strategies.• Family Support: Meaningful resources and connections to family support groups or access to optional telehealth therapy.• Education: Regular live educational sessions with optional on-demand content.• Affordable: LifeLine Connect is a low-cost monthly subscription. Supported wearable devices are economical and readily available.• Free Wireless Access: Qualified low-income families can receive free smartphones and significantly reduced service through affiliated suppliers supporting the Federal Affordable Connectivity Program.Families can subscribe to LifeLine Connect on the mobile application or portal, add family members, set up alert preferences, and pair wearables. LifeLine Connect’s educational and support program launches June 2023. The overdose monitoring and alert mobile app are scheduled to be available this fall. Learn more at: https://connect.interactlifeline.com InterAct LifeLine is launching a crowd funding campaign to raise awareness and accelerate the launch of the overdose detection and alerting system. Supporters and early adopters will receive subscriptions to LifeLine Connect that they can use personally or give as a gift to a friend or family member. Corporate donors can make tax deductible contributions to InterAct Cares a 501(c)(3) nonprofit division of InterAct LifeLine that provides services at reduced or no cost to recovery communities, civic groups, and nonprofits whose mission is to fight the opioid crisis www.interactcares.com About InterAct LifeLine™ and LifeLine Connect™InterAct LifeLine is a subsidiary of Convey Services, offering turnkey technology to support federal, state, and local efforts to fight the opioid crisis. InterAct’s online and mobile technology helps organization keep individuals and families connected to extended recovery support, online communities, and to family resources and education.LifeLine Connect is a prevention program to reduce overdose deaths by using a mobile application and wearable technology to monitor vital signs, detect problems, alert loved ones and direct help. Lifeline raises the awareness of the dangers of experimentation, the risk of fentanyl and other illegal drugs and provides education and support to improve wellness.InterAct LifeLine SaaS technology provides a continuous flow of content to portals connected to its digital asset library to educate audiences about prevention, recovery, and wellness. Portals are HIPAA-compliant, offer discussion forums, messaging outreaches, virtual support groups and telehealth connections. Detailed reports and analytics provide outcome studies on the effectiveness of programs.Explore InterAct LifeLine solutions by visiting https://interactlifeline.com or contacting info@interactlifeline.com or calling 888-975-1382. 