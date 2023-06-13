Discuss Named A Strong Performer in Experience Research Platforms Report and One of The Seven Providers That Matter Most By Top Independent Research Firm

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced that Forrester has named Discuss a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Experience Research Platforms, Q2 2023 - The Seven Providers That Matter Most. The Forrester Wave, officially released on May 31, follows Forrester’s initial Landscape report in January that provided an overview of 39 Experience Research Platforms.

Discuss was not only named as a strong performer but also received the highest possible rating for its roadmap, market approach, and supporting products and services within the strategy category—highlighting, in our opinion, the fresh, innovative vision that Discuss is bringing to the research space. The Forrester report specifically notes: “Discuss is a strong qualitative platform and a great fit for companies that have specific needs for conducting quality focus groups and in-depth moderated interviews.”

This new industry recognition comes on the heels of the latest G2 Grid reports for User Research and Consumer Video Feedback Software where Discuss was ranked as a leader in both and received some of the highest customer satisfaction ratings of any vendor covered.

“This industry recognition highlights for us the two critical success factors that have made Discuss the long term partner of choice for hundreds of organizations - world class customer satisfaction and support combined with a game changing innovative strategy,” said Adam Mertz, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at Discuss. “We take great pride in moving faster than anyone in the space, including already executing against the roadmap we shared with Forrester during the analysis and being the first mover in our space for generative AI by launching Genie, a virtual research assistant that’s already saving hundreds of hours for clients by summarizing thousands of hours of respondent recordings in seconds.”

The Discuss People Experience Platform was also recently named a winner in the Analytics and Business Intelligence category of the 2023 APPEALIE SaaS Awards for the second year in a row.

