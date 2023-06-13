Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market to be Worth $25.4 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market by Offering (Hardware [Digesters Tanks], Software, Services), Feedstock, Capacity, Application (Power Generation, Fuel, Agricultural & Industrial Waste Management), Sector, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled ‘ Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market by Offering (Hardware [Digesters Tanks], Software, Services), Feedstock, Capacity, Application (Power Generation, Fuel, Agricultural & Industrial Waste Management), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the anaerobic digestion systems market is expected to reach $25.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The anaerobic digestion systems market has been growing steadily in recent years due to increased awareness of the benefits of renewable energy, government incentives and regulations, and the rising cost of fossil fuels. Anaerobic digestion is a sustainable method of waste management and renewable energy production. It is a natural process facilitated by bacteria that break down organic matter without oxygen. It helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions, odors, and other negative environmental impacts of traditional waste disposal methods.

Download Free Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5522

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing demand for renewable energy sources, stringent government regulations for environmental protection, the increasing need for safe waste disposal, and growing awareness regarding the benefits of anaerobic digestion systems. However, the availability of other renewable energy sources restrain the growth of this market.

The growing adoption of organic feedstock for biogas generation and the integration of advanced technologies into anaerobic digestion systems are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the operational issues with anaerobic digestion systems are major challenges for the players operating in this market. The increasing use of co-digestion is a prominent trend in the anaerobic digestion systems market.

The anaerobic digestion systems market is segmented by hardware (digesters tanks, biogas handling equipment, monitoring & control equipment, feedstock pre-processing equipment, and other hardware), software (simulation software, energy modeling software, data management software), and services (designing & installation services and operations & maintenance services); feedstock type (agricultural waste, municipal waste, industrial waste, sewage waste, other feedstocks); capacity (small-scale, medium-scale, large-scale); application (power generation, fuel, agricultural & industrial waste management, other applications); sector (automotive, energy & utilities, commercial & residential, agriculture, industrial); and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on offering, the global anaerobic digestion systems market is broadly segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for renewable energy sources and sustainable waste management practices and the increasing use of digesters, generators, compressors, gas storage tanks, pumps, pipes, and other equipment necessary for the anaerobic digestion process. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5522

Based on feedstock type, the global anaerobic digestion systems market is broadly segmented into agricultural waste, municipal waste, industrial waste, sewage waste, and other feedstocks. In 2023, the agricultural waste segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. However, the municipal waste segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing household and commercial waste, growing regulations and incentives for the treatment of municipal waste to reduce landfills, incinerators, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Based on capacity, the global anaerobic digestion systems market is broadly segmented into small-scale, medium-scale, and large-scale. In 2023, the medium-scale segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of anaerobic digestion systems with a capacity between 500 kW–3 MW for commercial and industrial operations and the growing need to process large volumes of organic waste for biogas production for large-scale renewable energy projects. The medium-scale segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global anaerobic digestion systems market is broadly segmented into power generation, fuel, agricultural & industrial waste management, and other applications. In 2023, the power generation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to generate electricity by converting biogas produced from organic waste into electricity using anaerobic digestion systems, the growing demand for renewable energy sources, and the increasing government support for renewable energy projects.

Quick Buy –Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/76114933

However, the agricultural & industrial waste management segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need to manage organic waste from agricultural and industrial operations, such as food processing facilities or livestock farms, the increasing demand for renewable fuels and the need for sustainable waste management solutions, and the increasing environmental regulations and mandates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other environmental problems.

Based on sector, the global anaerobic digestion systems market is broadly segmented into automotive, energy & utilities, commercial & residential, agriculture, and industrial. In 2023, the energy & utilities segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global anaerobic digestion systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, stringent environmental regulations, government incentives for renewable energy production, rising acceptance of biofuels, and the need for alternative renewable energy sources. However, the agriculture segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global anaerobic digestion systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global anaerobic digestion systems market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable waste management solutions, the increasing waste management regulations to reduce the amount of waste going to landfills and promote recycling, and the increasing government policies and incentives in countries, including China, India, and Japan to promote the use of renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the anaerobic digestion systems market are Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.), PlanET Biogas Global GmbH (Germany), Biogen (UK) Ltd (U.K.), VWS (UK) Ltd, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (Switzerland), Nature Energy (Denmark), BTS Biogas Srl/GmbH (Italy), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), Agrinz Technologies GmbH (Austria), Bioenergy Devco (U.S.), AAT Abwasser- und Abfalltechnik GmbH (Austria), Agraferm GmbH (Germany), Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (Sweden), BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH (Austria), ENGIE SA (France), Capstone Green Energy Corporation (U.S.), BIOQUADRAT Energie- und Wassertechnik Holding GmbH (Austria), Zero Waste Energy, LLC (U.S.), and Renewi plc (U.K.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/anaerobic-digestion-systems-market-5522

Scope of the report:

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Offering

Hardware Digesters Tanks Biogas Handling Equipment Monitoring & Control Equipment Feedstock Pre-processing Equipment Other Hardware

Software Simulation Software Energy Modeling Software Data Management Software

Services Designing & Installation Services Operations & Maintenance Services



Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Feedstock Type

Agricultural Waste

Municipal Waste

Industrial Waste

Sewage Waste

Other Feedstocks

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Capacity

Small-Scale

Medium-Scale

Large-Scale

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Application

Power Generation

Fuel

Agricultural & Industrial Waste Management

Other Applications

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Sector

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Commercial & Residential

Agriculture

Industrial

Anaerobic Digestion Systems Market Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Netherlands Denmark Austria Switzerland Finland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Singapore Australia & New Zealand Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5522

Related Report:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market-5302

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2032)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-5026

Environmental Remediation Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/environmental-remediation-market-5447

U.S. Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/us-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5257

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market for Food Industry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2032)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-for-food-industry-5258

Medical Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2022-2029)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-waste-management-market-5350



E-waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2019-2025)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/e-waste-management-market-5003

Smart Waste Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2019-2026)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-waste-management-market-5063

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/753/anaerobic-digestion-systems-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research