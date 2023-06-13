Eastern North Carolina Transworld Business Office and Brokers Win National Awards

Transworld Eastern NC at 2023 Conference

Congratulations to the 6 Business Advisors form Eastern NC on winning 2022 President’s Club Awards

We are proud to have these advisors as part of our team and commend them for their exceptional contributions to our thriving business community” — Bill Luce, President of Transworld Business Advisors

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC proudly congratulates six Senior Business Advisors on their outstanding achievement and recognition at the recent Transworld Business Advisors global conference in Orlando, Florida. The recipients each received the 2022 President’s Club Award, marking their exceptional dedication and success in the industry, as well as their invaluable contributions to the Eastern NC region. Among the esteemed brokers in the industry, the six advisors from the Eastern NC office to receive this award were: Tony Khoury, AJ Ramsey, John Chaffee, Ashley Kelsey, Sean Rollins and Tommy Alligood.

The President’s Club Award serves as a testament to the advisors’ expertise and commitment to the industry. It recognizes their outstanding performance and highlights their significant role in assisting clients with their mergers, acquisitions, and business sale transactions. This award sets brokers apart as trusted advisors and experts in the field.

In addition to the six President’s Club Awards, the Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC office also received a corporate Circle of Excellence Award. Furthermore, the office was also honored with the prestigious 2022 President’s Award, recognizing their remarkable growth and exceptional achievements. The Eastern NC office ranked #4 out of 350 offices worldwide.

“Transworld Business Advisors extends our congratulations to the Eastern NC office and its top performing agents on their well-deserved awards and recognition,” stated President, Bill Luce. “Their achievements reflect not only their talent and expertise but also their dedication to the success of their clients. We are proud to have these advisors as part of our team and commend them for their exceptional contributions to our thriving business community.”

The Eastern North Carolina office of Transworld Business Advisors, is a boutique Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) services firm and part of the largest business brokerage firm in the world, serving business owners and those wishing to become entrepreneurs, with a focus across the eastern half of the state from Raleigh to the Outer Banks. The success achieved by the Eastern NC office in 2023 can be attributed to the vibrant business community in the region, as well as the collective efforts of a team of highly skilled and dedicated business brokers who prioritize supporting the health and growth of the local businesses.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

