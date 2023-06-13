Rising Demand for Portable Solutions and Growing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Drive Market Growth - 2030

Oxygen Concentrators Market by Technology

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Oxygen Concentrators Market was estimated at $3.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The global oxygen concentrators market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by an increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the demand for oxygen concentrators due to the respiratory complications associated with the virus.

Portable Concentrators on the Rise: There has been a notable shift towards portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) in the market. POCs offer greater mobility and convenience to patients, allowing them to maintain an active lifestyle while receiving oxygen therapy. The advancements in miniaturization and battery life have made POCs increasingly popular among patients.

Technological Advancements: The oxygen concentrators market has witnessed significant technological advancements, leading to the development of more efficient and user-friendly devices. These advancements include improved oxygen concentration levels, enhanced battery life, noise reduction, and user-friendly interfaces. Manufacturers are continually investing in research and development to stay competitive in the market.

Homecare Settings Dominate: The majority of oxygen concentrators are used in homecare settings. Home oxygen therapy provides a cost-effective and convenient solution for patients requiring long-term oxygen therapy. The growing aging population, along with the preference for home-based care, is driving the demand for oxygen concentrators in homecare settings.

Increasing Focus on Emerging Markets: Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on emerging markets, such as India, China, and Brazil, due to the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure in these regions. These markets present significant growth opportunities for oxygen concentrator manufacturers.

Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11239

Market Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases: The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea, is a significant driver for the oxygen concentrators market. These conditions require supplemental oxygen therapy to manage symptoms and improve patients' quality of life.

Growing Aging Population: The global aging population is a major driver for the oxygen concentrators market. As people age, the risk of developing respiratory conditions and other chronic diseases increases. The elderly population often requires oxygen therapy to maintain adequate oxygen levels in their bodies.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

a. Portable Oxygen Concentrators (POCs): These are lightweight and compact devices that allow patients to receive oxygen therapy while being mobile.

b. Stationary Oxygen Concentrators: These are larger devices designed for use at a fixed location, typically in a home or healthcare facility.

Technology:

a. Continuous Flow Oxygen Concentrators: These devices deliver a continuous supply of oxygen at a fixed flow rate, regardless of the patient's breathing pattern.

b. Pulse Dose Oxygen Concentrators: These devices deliver oxygen in short bursts or pulses during the inhalation phase, synchronized with the patient's breathing pattern.

Application:

a. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

b. Asthma

c. Sleep Apnea

d. Respiratory Distress Syndrome

e. Other respiratory conditions

End User:

a. Homecare Settings: Oxygen concentrators used by patients in their homes for long-term oxygen therapy.

b. Hospitals and Clinics: Oxygen concentrators used in healthcare facilities for acute care and inpatient settings.

c. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Oxygen concentrators used in outpatient surgical centers and clinics.

d. Other settings: Emergency medical services, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, etc.

Geography:

a. North America (United States, Canada)

b. Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.)

c. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, etc.)

d. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.)

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11239

Competitive Landscape:

Invacare Corporation

Philips Healthcare

ResMed Inc.

Inogen Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc.

Besco Medical Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11239

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Hematology Analyzers market

veterinary artificial reproduction market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.