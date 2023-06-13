Industrial Food and Beverages Filtration System Market 2030

The industrial food and beverages filtration system market is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial food and beverages filtration system market is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, according to a new market report published by AMR. The global industrial food and beverages filtration system market was valued at US$ 2.6 billion in 2018.

The increasing demand for food and beverages around the globe is a key factor driving the industrial food and beverages filtration system market. The growing population and rapid urbanization are leading to increased demand for food and beverages, thereby driving the demand for filtration systems in the food and beverages industry. The increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods has further augmented the demand for filtration systems. The rising need to reduce the cost of production and minimize wastage of resources is expected to propel the market.

Furthermore, the rising trend of healthy eating and growing awareness about the benefits of consuming filtered food and beverages are anticipated to boost the industrial food and beverages filtration system market. The increasing adoption of advanced filtration systems by industrial consumers is further driving the market.

The industrial food and beverages filtration system market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into gravity filtration systems, depth filtration systems, membrane filtration systems, and adsorption filtration systems. The depth filtration systems segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into food and beverages manufacturers, water treatment plants, and others. The food and beverages manufacturers segment is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for processed and packaged foods and beverages.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of major food and beverage manufacturers in the region.

The key players operating in the industrial food and beverages filtration system market are 3M Company, GEA Group, Suez, Alfa Laval, Veolia, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Spintek Filtration, Inc., and Pall Corporation. Companies are focusing on launching advanced filtration systems to meet the increasing demand for food and beverages. For instance, in 2016, Pall Corporation launched a new depth filter system for food and beverage filtration.

Overall, the industrial food and beverages filtration system market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for food and beverages worldwide. The increasing demand for packaged and convenience foods and rising adoption of advanced filtration systems are also expected to drive the market.

