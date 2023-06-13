TOUCHLAND TEAMS UP WITH BLACKPINK FOR A NEW LIMITED EDITION COLLABORATION
This is the third consecutive collaboration from one of the fastest growing body care brands in the US according to SPATE.MIAMI, FL, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The beauty industry’s most-awarded hand sanitizer, Touchland, is teaming up with the iconic and top global band, BLACKPINK to release a limited edition Power Mist featuring one of their best-selling scent, Blue Sandalwood. The BLACKPINK | TOUCHLAND Power Mist Blue Sandalwood collaboration will hit digital shelves at Ulta and Touchland.com on June 14th, and will soon be available at Sephora online and brick-and-mortar locations in July.
The BLACKPINK | TOUCHLAND Power Mist Blue Sandalwood will retail for $10 and combines the chic, sleek packaging Touchland is known for in the iconic BLACKPINK universe with outer pink borders and see-thru black glass. This Power Mist features Touchland’s dermatologist-approved vegan, cruelty-free, moisturizing formula that keeps hands feeling soft and hydrated throughout the day with absolutely no stickiness.
"It is very exciting to collaborate with global band, BLACKPINK" says CEO and Founder of Touchland, Andrea Lisbona. "As a woman owned brand, BLACKPINK symbolizes female empowerment and continues to show how confident women can be. I hope our community and their fanbase, BLINKs, enjoy this partnership as much as I do."
Through their recent success, Touchland was named one of the fastest growing brands in the US by Spate with year over year growth of +218.3% and will continue to disrupt the personal care category with new innovation in the pipeline launching within the next year.
To learn more about Touchland or to purchase the new collaboration, please visit Touchland.com or follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok at @touchland.
###
Ashley Ali
Nouveau Communications
+1 3475232170
email us here