Home Medical Equipment Market: Empowering Patients with Convenient and Effective Care at Home | CAGR of 5.1% 2022 - 2031

U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market was accounted for $11.53 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $20.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Market Growth: The home medical equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years. Factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the desire for home healthcare services have contributed to the market's expansion.

Technological Advancements: Advances in technology have revolutionized the home medical equipment market. The development of portable and user-friendly devices has made it easier for patients to monitor their health conditions and receive treatment at home. Examples include wearable devices, remote patient monitoring systems, and telemedicine solutions.

Demand for Convenience: Patients prefer the convenience of receiving medical care in the comfort of their own homes. Home medical equipment allows individuals to manage their conditions without frequent visits to healthcare facilities, leading to improved patient satisfaction and reduced healthcare costs.

Wide Range of Products: The home medical equipment market encompasses a broad range of products. It includes devices such as oxygen therapy equipment, mobility aids (e.g., wheelchairs, walkers), diabetic care products, sleep apnea devices, monitoring and diagnostic devices (e.g., blood pressure monitors, glucometers), and home infusion therapy equipment, among others.

Regulatory Framework: Home medical equipment is subject to various regulatory standards and requirements to ensure safety and quality. Regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) oversee the approval and monitoring of home medical equipment products.

Online Retail and E-commerce: The rise of online retail and e-commerce platforms has facilitated the accessibility and availability of home medical equipment. Patients can now conveniently purchase equipment and supplies online, often with doorstep delivery, enhancing convenience and choice.

Insurance Coverage: Insurance coverage plays a crucial role in the home medical equipment market. Many health insurance plans and government healthcare programs provide coverage for home medical equipment, making it more affordable for patients.

Market Drivers:

Aging Population: The global population is aging rapidly, with a significant increase in the number of elderly individuals. As people age, the likelihood of developing chronic conditions and requiring medical care increases. Home medical equipment provides a convenient and cost-effective solution for managing healthcare needs at home, driving the demand for such products.

Rise in Chronic Diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and neurological conditions is on the rise globally. Home medical equipment plays a crucial role in managing and monitoring these conditions, enabling patients to receive necessary care and treatment in their own homes.

Product Type:

a. Therapeutic Equipment: Includes devices for oxygen therapy, nebulizers, infusion pumps, sleep apnea devices, and other therapeutic equipment.

b. Patient Monitoring and Diagnostic Equipment: Encompasses devices for blood pressure monitoring, glucose monitoring, heart rate monitoring, pulse oximeters, and other diagnostic tools.

c. Mobility Assist Devices: Includes wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and other devices that aid in mobility.

d. Bathroom Safety and Medical Furniture: Covers equipment such as shower chairs, commodes, hospital beds, and other furniture designed for medical use at home.

e. Others: This category may include items such as diabetic care products, home dialysis equipment, and orthopedic support devices.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Specialty Clinics: Home medical equipment used in hospitals and specialized clinics for patient care and monitoring.

b. Homecare Settings: Equipment used in homecare settings by patients, family members, or caregivers to manage healthcare needs at home.

c. Assisted Living Facilities: Equipment used in assisted living facilities or nursing homes to provide medical support to residents.

Geography:

a. North America: Includes the United States, Canada, and other countries in the region.

b. Europe: Includes countries in the European Union and other European nations.

c. Asia Pacific: Includes countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and others in the Asia Pacific region.

d. Latin America: Encompasses countries in Central and South America.

e. Middle East and Africa: Includes countries in the Middle East and African regions.

Distribution Channel:

a. Online Retail: Equipment purchased through online platforms and e-commerce websites.

b. Retail Pharmacies: Equipment sold through brick-and-mortar pharmacies.

c. Homecare Providers: Equipment provided by specialized homecare providers or medical supply companies.

d. Others: This category may include equipment distributed through hospitals, specialty clinics, and direct sales.

Insurance Coverage:

a. Private Insurance: Equipment covered by private health insurance plans.

b. Government Insurance: Equipment covered by government healthcare programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid.

c. Out-of-Pocket: Equipment purchased without insurance coverage.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Philips Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Invacare Corporation

ResMed Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

GE Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Smiths Medical

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

