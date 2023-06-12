When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 12, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 13, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc. is recalling Havasu Nutrition’s Beet Root Powder + because it contains an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was distributed online through Amazon and www.havasunutrition.com, and is packaged in 11.5-ounce jars with lot # 111-2023021 and a Best by Date of January 2026 printed on the bottom of the bottle (see photo below).

There has been one allergic reaction to the undeclared milk reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product contained undeclared milk following a report of an allergic reaction from a consumer with a milk allergy. Subsequent investigation indicated the presence of milk which was not declared on the product labeling.

Consumers who have purchased Havasu Beet Root Powder + Lot 111-2023021 Best by Date January 2026 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Supplement Manufacturing Partner at 1-732- 642-2685, Monday through Friday from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM EST. The voluntary recall does not apply to any other LOT# marking, Best By date, or any other Havasu Nutrition product.