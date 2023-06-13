Psychedelic Science 2023 Announces Final Agenda, Additional Featured Speakers, and Special Local Day Pass Option

/EIN News/ -- Psychedelics Investor Christian Angermayer, TOMS Shoes Founder Blake Mycoskie, Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell, Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, Comedians Eric Andre and Reggie Watts, and Actress Catherine Oxenberg Announced as Featured Speakers



Friday Local Day Passes Available Beginning June 13

DENVER, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science 2023, the breakthrough psychedelic conference hosted by Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and organized by Momentum Events, announced it has released the final agenda including additional featured speakers and a new Friday Local Day Pass option for the world’s most compelling conference within the psychedelic ecosystem, taking place June 19-23, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

With an estimated 10,000 attendees, the Psychedelic Science 2023 agenda will feature five days of panels, workshops, and lectures from leaders and visionaries in psychedelic research, education, policy, business, culture, and communities. Conference tracks will be complemented by pre-conference workshops; an exhibit hall; and an interactive installation space featuring artists, musicians, and other vendors from around the world.

PS2023 Featured Speakers include:

Christian Angermayer - Founder, Apeiron Investment Group, Founder & Chairman of atai Life Sciences

Blake Mycoskie - American entrepreneur, Founder of Toms Shoes, and Co-founder of Madefor

Marian Goodell - Chief Executive Officer of Burning Man Project

Andrew Huberman - Neuroscientist and Professor of Neurobiology at Stanford School of Medicine and host of the popular Huberman Lab podcast.

Eric Andre - American comedian, actor, host, writer, producer, and musician

Reggie Watts - American comedian, actor, beatboxer, and musician

Catherine + India Oxenberg - Actress, author, producer, philanthropist and founder of the Catherine Oxenberg Foundation



The Psychedelic Science team is also pleased to launch a new local day pass offering specifically for residents of Colorado. Interested individuals will be eligible to purchase a one-day conference registration to attend the conference on Friday, June 23rd. Local day passes will be available beginning Tuesday, June 13th and can be purchased at PsychedelicScience.org .

Attendees are encouraged to download the official Psychedelic Science 2023 app, which offers visitors the ability to build their own agenda, connect with fellow attendees, navigate the exhibition hall and find the programming and community events that are most important to them. The app is available for download on the Google Play and iOS app stores .

About MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

About Momentum Events

Founded in 2012, Momentum Events proudly serves our clients and produces events that attract the best and brightest minds who come together to share their knowledge, connect with the individuals that matter most and enjoy valuable experiences online or in real life. Whether we’re developing cutting edge conferences for the markets we serve, or producing a partner’s next event, Momentum leverages our best in class technology platforms, an assortment of virtual and live event third-party provider relationships, and the meticulous nature of our event planning mindset to deliver true, sustainable value for all stakeholders. www.momentumevents.com