Snyk Named as a Leader in Software Composition Analysis by Independent Research Firm

Snyk Ranked Highest in Strategy Category and “Set a Unique Vision That Others in this Evaluation Look to Replicate,” According to Report

BOSTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, today has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis, Q2 2023 report. According to the Forrester report, "Snyk is the best fit for fast-paced development, security and operations (DevSecOps) and to provide confidence to deploy frequently." The report also states, "Snyk's developer focus allows organizations to move fast without breaking things," and, "SCA is critical to securing the software supply chain. All companies rely on software to power their business, connect with customers and partners, automate back-office processes, and extend market presence."



As the Forrester report states, “Snyk’s developer-first approach to security helped it win developer mindshare — typically an obstacle for security vendors — and set a unique vision that others in this evaluation look to replicate…Reference customers noted how easy the product is to embed into development workflows compared with other tools: ‘Snyk provided the best developer-focused solution that enabled deep integration into our continuous integration tooling.’”



Forrester ranked Snyk highest among evaluated vendors in the strategy category and gave Snyk the highest possible scores in the following 13 criteria:

Current offering category : Remediation, Continuous Scanning, Security Developer Education, Repository Integration, Prioritization, Vulnerability Remediation Guidance, Actionable Remediation

: Remediation, Continuous Scanning, Security Developer Education, Repository Integration, Prioritization, Vulnerability Remediation Guidance, Actionable Remediation Strategy category : Vision, Planned Enhancements, Innovation, Supporting Services and Offerings, Pricing Flexibility and Transparency

: Vision, Planned Enhancements, Innovation, Supporting Services and Offerings, Pricing Flexibility and Transparency Market Presence category: Revenue and Number of Customers



“We are thrilled to be recognized and believe it’s for our ongoing commitment to our unique developer-centric vision,” said Manoj Nair, Chief Product Officer, Snyk. “In 2023 and beyond, we look forward to helping more global enterprises scale their developer security programs to reap the full benefits of DevSecOps collaboration.”

Forrester’s acknowledgment is the latest in a series of industry recognitions and milestones.

Snyk was also recently named a leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing .

The company also successfully closed its seventh acquisition, announcing as part of SnykLaunch June 2023 , that Tel Aviv-based Enso Security has joined forces with Snyk to provide the industry’s the first and only developer security platform with a holistic view of application security posture.

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Software Composition Analysis , Q2 2023 report here .

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

