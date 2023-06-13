U.S. Oral Surgery Management Selects New Partners in California, Texas and Washington

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – is announcing three additional partnerships with oral and maxillofacial surgery practices. They include San Diego Surgical Arts of California, Bellaire Facial, Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Texas and Olympic Peninsula Oral Surgery & Implants of Washington.



Founded in November 2017, USOSM was the first company of its kind, and it continues to lead the industry today with the nation’s largest and fastest growing network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons. It has more than 190 surgeon partners in 26 states, and a 100% partner practice retention rate.

“We’re excited to announce partnerships with San Diego Surgical Arts, Bellaire Facial, Oral & Dental Implant Surgery and Olympic Peninsula Oral Surgery & Implants. Each of these practices has a well-earned reputation for clinical excellence and exceptional patient care. These are values we share and look for in all of our partner practices,” said USOSM President and CEO Richard Hall. “We look forward to these partnerships and to our continued growth.”

Hall adds that the company’s growth has been fueled by several factors. Chief among them, is the fact that all of USOSM’s partner practices are of the highest quality.

“From the very beginning, we’ve formed partnerships with the industry’s top surgeons, who are leaders in their specialty. This is key to who we are and to our continued growth,” noted Hall.

About the new partners:

Each partner practice is led by board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons – the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Clement Qaqish, MD, DDS, of San Diego Surgical Arts has three board certifications. They include oral and maxillofacial surgery, facial cosmetic surgery and cosmetic surgery. Personalized and comprehensive patient care is the number one priority at this state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Qaqish offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures and cosmetic surgery treatments. Dr. Qaqish also is actively involved in medical missions, providing surgical care in developing nations.

Led by Phillip T. Iero, DDS, MD, FACS, Bellaire Facial, Oral & Dental Implant Surgery is a boutique practice located in Bellaire, Texas, in the greater Houston area. Dr. Iero practices the full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures and specializes in complex dental implant cases, particularly full arch reconstruction with grafting and immediate temporization. A board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Iero invests in the latest technology and takes the time to get to know each patient, so that he can provide them with the highest quality, personalized care.

Olympic Peninsula Oral Surgery & Implants specializes in comprehensive oral surgery care. Led by Alan L. Peet, DDS, the practice has two locations: one in Sequim and the other in Port Townsend. Dr. Peet is a board certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with more than 30 years of experience, including his private practice, as well as serving as an U.S. Air Force oral surgeon, an oral and maxillofacial surgery residency educator and program director, and an oral and maxillofacial surgery board examiner. Dr. Peet and his team work together seamlessly to provide highly personalized and compassionate care to every patient from appointment scheduling, to post-op care and everything in between.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM has partner practices spanning 26 states. A shared services organization, USOSM collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all. For more information, visit https://www.usosm.com/.

