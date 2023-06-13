Physiotherapy Equipment Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2030

physiotherapy equipment market

Physiotherapy Equipment Market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Physiotherapy (Physical Therapy), which uses mechanical force and movement for treatment is gaining popularity, at a fast pace due to various reasons like urban lifestyle, elderly population, and corporate lifestyle. This being a completely noninvasive technique, involves very low risk. The increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders and increased ailments due to sedentary lifestyle and urbanization, have created the need for Physiotherapy Equipment. Physiotherapy is used to treat ailments like injuries, fractures, joint disorders, amputation, back and neck pain, arthritis and post-operative conditions. Recently, with the development of technology, many new types of physiotherapy equipment have been introduced into the market. The rising number of elderly population, growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders are the drivers of global physiotherapy equipment market. Furthermore, urbanization and sedentary lifestyle have fuelled the need for physiotherapy equipment. Factors restraining the market growth are lack of trained professionals and lack of awareness about physiotherapy in developing regions.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

DJO Global, EMS Physio, Radiance Medical Systems, Patterson Medical, Power Medic A/S, BTL Industries, Enraf-Nonius, Isokinetic, Biosys Elettromedicali, Beijing Healtheast Technology & Development Co. Ltd

The physiotherapy equipment market can be segmented based on various factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches:

Product Type:

a. Equipment: This segment includes devices and machines used in physiotherapy treatments, such as ultrasound machines, electrotherapy equipment, heat and cold therapy devices, traction devices, therapeutic exercise equipment, and others.

b. Accessories: This segment comprises accessories used in conjunction with physiotherapy equipment, such as electrodes, braces and supports, orthotics, and others.

Application:

a. Musculoskeletal: This segment focuses on equipment used for the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions, including joint disorders, back pain, fractures, sprains, and strains.

b. Neurology: This segment includes equipment used in the rehabilitation of individuals with neurological conditions, such as stroke, spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease.

c. Cardiovascular and Pulmonary: This segment covers equipment used for cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation, including treadmills, stationary bicycles, spirometers, and respiratory therapy devices.

d. Pediatrics: This segment involves equipment designed specifically for pediatric physiotherapy, catering to the unique needs of children with developmental delays, congenital conditions, and injuries.

e. Others: This segment encompasses equipment used for other applications, such as sports injuries, geriatric care, and women's health.

End User:

a. Hospitals: This segment includes physiotherapy equipment used in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

b. Rehabilitation Centers: This segment focuses on equipment used in dedicated rehabilitation centers or clinics.

c. Home Care Settings: This segment covers equipment used for physiotherapy treatments in a home care setting, allowing patients to receive therapy at their residences.

d. Others: This segment involves equipment used in sports centers, fitness clubs, and other non-traditional settings.

Geography:

The market can also be segmented based on geographical regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

