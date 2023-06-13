AmyWorks, Inc. owner Amy Ecklund recognized by the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties
Amy Ecklund recognized as Remodelers’ Council Member of the YearSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AmyWorks, Inc. owner Amy Ecklund was recognized as the Remodelers’ Council Member of the Year by the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) at the 37th annual Remodeling/Trades Remodeling Excellence Awards. The Remodelers’ Council is a fellowship of remodelers and associates who share their acquired industry knowledge and business practices, promote the general welfare of their membership and sustain participation in MBAKS through mentorship, education and service.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized as the Remodelers’ Council Member of the Year,” Amy Ecklund said. “I have a passion for teaching and empowering people about home repair and maintenance—particularly women and the LGBTQIA community who have traditionally been taken advantage of when it comes to home repairs and remodel projects.”
Amy is a graduate of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Emerging Leaders Program, a current member of the Greater Seattle Business Administration, a past participant of the University of Washington Foster School of Business: Small Business Growth Collaborative Cohort and carries the National Association of Home Builders designation as a Certified Graduate Remodeler and Certified Builder designation through the Building Industry Association of Washington.
AmyWorks, Inc. was founded in 2010 and specializes in bathroom, kitchen, basement, garage and porch remodels and repairs in the Seattle, Washington area.
AmyWorks is an inclusive organization and very involved in the community, partnering with the Low Income Housing Institute to build a tiny house community for women experiencing homelessness and hosting workshops for anyone interested in gaining confidence with power tools or learning the basics of electrical and plumbing repairs around the home. For more information about Amy Ecklund and the services and workshops that AmyWorks offers, please visit amyworks.com.
Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) is one of the nation’s oldest and largest local homebuilders’ associations. Its members include professional homebuilders, architects, remodelers, tradespeople (carpenters, framers, roofers, plumbers, electricians), planners and engineers, suppliers, manufacturers, and sales and marketing professionals who believe everyone deserves access to a healthy and productive place to call home. Learn more at mbaks.com.
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here