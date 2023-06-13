Actions taken at Iowa Transportation Commission Tuesday, June 13

Posted on: June 13, 2023

BURLINGTON, Iowa – June 13, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the following items during its meeting today in Burlington at the Auditorium-Burlington Riverfront Entertainment, 200 North Front Street.

Order Number Title Action taken Presenter D-2023-74 Approved Minutes of the

May 9, 2023, Commission Meeting Approved Cindy Dorhout,

Commission assistant,

515-239-1067 TD-2023-75 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Mahaska County/Oskaloosa Approved Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 TD-2023-76 Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) Project Settlement – Farley Approved Deb Arp, team leader,

Systems Planning Bureau

515-239-1681 TD-2023-77 2024-2028 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Approved (Link to news release) Stuart Anderson, director,

Transportation Development Division,

515-239-1661

The RISE program was established to promote economic development in Iowa through construction or improvement of roads and streets. Iowa cities and counties are eligible for funding in the form of a grant, loan, or combination thereof. Projects must involve construction or improvement of a public roadway. There are two RISE project types: 1) Immediate Opportunity, and 2) Local Development. More information is available at https://iowadot.gov/systems_planning/Grant-Programs/Revitalize-Iowas-Sound-Economy-RISE-Program.

Mahaska County: A funding commitment from the RISE Fund was approved for this potential Iowa Certified Site through the RISE Local Development program to assist in construction of approximately 10,000 feet of new roadway connecting Iowa 23 and U.S. 63, turn lanes at Iowa 23 and 17th Avenue East, Iowa 23 and Osburn Avenue, Iowa 23 and proposed connector, and U.S. 63 and proposed connector located southeast of Oskaloosa. This project is necessary to provide improved access to more than 517 acres including Oskaloosa Innovation Park, a proposed Iowa Economic Development Authority Certified Site of approximately 490 acres, and an additional 27 acres that will be opened for RISE eligible development. The estimated total RISE-eligible project cost is $15,600,563 and the total estimated RISE grant is $10,140,366 ($5,881,412 from the county share and $4,258,954 from the city share) or up to 65 percent of the total RISE-eligible project cost, whichever is less. The actual award amount is subject to change as project plans are finalized.

#