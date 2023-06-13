FY 2024-2028 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program Approved by the Iowa Transportation Commission 

AMES, Iowa – June 13, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program at its meeting today. The program documents investments in Iowa’s multimodal transportation system covering aviation, public transit, railroads, trails, and highways.

The transportation system you use every day is constantly being evaluated and data is collected and analyzed to determine how to best invest your tax dollars into making the system even better.

Each year, based on guidance and direction from the Commission, the Iowa Department of Transportation prepares a detailed list of transportation projects to be accomplished in the next five years. This list, called the Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program, was approved today by the Commission. The program provides details about proposed investments in Iowa’s multimodal transportation system covering aviation, public transit, railroads, trails, and highways.

The program includes specific highway and bridge projects anticipated to be constructed over the next five years on the state highway system made up of all Interstate, U.S., and Iowa-signed routes. All other roads in the state are under the jurisdiction of individual cities and counties and each local jurisdiction develops its own program of highway, road, street, and bridge construction projects.

Program overview

The highway and bridge projects included in this program are funded with approximately $4.3 billion of state and federal funding forecast to be available over the next five years. Projects included in the program are consistent with the goals and objectives of the State Long-Range Transportation Plan and are determined by using safety, traffic, congestion, condition, and other data. This assures the projects are those necessary to provide modern, safe, and efficient transportation of goods and the traveling public.

The cost to construct roads and bridges has continued to increase significantly over the last year. During the same time, the money available to fund those construction projects has largely remained the same. Because of the cost increases, the Commission had to take steps including proposing to delay several projects by no more than one year to keep the program balanced. Through these actions, the Commission was able to develop this year’s program without removing any projects from last year’s program.

When reviewing the projects, the Commission prioritizes projects that improve the safety and condition of existing state highways and bridges, and this program includes more than $3.5 billion of investments in that area. Significant investments in bridges have been made over the last 17 years, dropping the number of poor-condition bridges on the state highway system from 256 in 2006 to 26 in 2023. This program includes more than $1.3 billion of additional bridge investments.

The interstate system connects all transportation systems in Iowa and facilitates the efficient movement of freight within, to/from, and through Iowa. This program includes projects to add lanes for more vehicles where necessary, replace major river crossings, and modernize interchanges to improve safety and handle future traffic demands such as:

I-80 Middle Road Interchange reconstruction in Bettendorf

I-80 Mississippi River bridge replacement

I-35/80/235 Southwest Mixmaster modernization in Polk County

I-380 widening from 120th Street to U.S. 30 (including Wright Brothers interchange reconstruction) in Linn County

I-35 bridge replacement and widening at the U.S. 30 interchange in Ames

I-35 widening between Ankeny and Iowa 210

I-29 Madison Avenue interchange reconstruction in Council Bluffs

I-29 interchange construction in Woodbury County

Addition of more than 100 truck parking spots

Projects in this program that address safety and improve the way the roads function include:

Iowa 21 near Belle Plaine and Iowa 333 in Hamburg to improve access during times of flooding

U.S. 75 north of Sioux Center to the south junction of U.S. 18 to replace aging pavement

Iowa 149 Des Moines River Bridge to Woodland Avenue in Ottumwa to replace aging pavement

Iowa 12 Gordon Drive Bridge in Sioux City to replace an aging viaduct

Iowa 58 Greenhill Road Interchange in Waterloo to replace an existing at-grade intersection

U.S. 151 Interchange with Linn County Road X-20 at Springville to replace an existing at-grade intersection

U.S. 30 Interchange at 610th Avenue at Nevada to replace an existing at-grade intersection

Super-2 improvements on U.S. 63 in Tama County to provide more passing opportunities

Iowa 9 Mississippi River Bridge replacement at Lansing

The Program is posted on the Iowa DOT's website https://iowadot.gov/program_management/Five-Year-Program.

Contact: Stuart Anderson, director of the Iowa DOT’s Transportation Development Division, 515-239-1661 or [email protected]