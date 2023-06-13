NFI Expands Relationship with FourKites to Support Rapid Business Growth

FourKites enhances supply chain visibility, transparency and customer service for NFI partners across North America

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites and NFI , a top North American third-party supply chain solutions provider, today announced an expansion of their relationship, as NFI continues to increase the volume of shipments it tracks through the FourKites platform. Having experienced 160% growth in its Transportation Management division over the last three years, NFI is using FourKites as part of its proprietary TMS, Navitrace, to support end-to-end visibility across its growing transportation networks.



This expanded relationship benefits NFI, its partners and its customers in several ways:

Real-time information provided by FourKites reduces the amount of time, effort and resources it takes for NFI to manage its network, while allowing the company to provide its customers with real-time status updates of shipments.

NFI can quickly identify drivers at risk of missing a delivery, or transit events such as weather or traffic that might prevent drivers from meeting delivery expectations so that it can take corrective action.

Leveraging FourKites’ integration with NFI’s Navitrace, customers can easily see when products are delivered or picked up by their fleet.

Through FourKites Connect — which enables any carrier or broker to connect to FourKites easily and securely, while simultaneously improving tracking accuracy for shippers, brokers and other partners — NFI’s carriers can self-onboard seamlessly and securely, saving time and cost.

“NFI recognizes the power of data transparency in strengthening communication, relationships and performance,” said Jeff Kanterman, senior vice president of transportation management at NFI. “By expanding our longtime relationship with FourKites, we are better able to provide transportation partners with new levels of visibility and more granular data points than ever before. The tool helps create a robust trail of insights so our partners can take action and continuously improve performance and relationships with their own customers. Carriers and customers, alike, have come to expect high levels of transparency and service from NFI, and we’re able to provide that with FourKites.”

“During this period of hypergrowth, we’re proud to continue providing NFI and its customers with best-in-class visibility,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “This expanded relationship demonstrates the ever-growing importance of rich, real-time supply chain data across modes and geographies. FourKites is proud to continue the transparency and customer experience that NFI and all our enterprise partners have come to expect.”

About FourKites

Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world’s most recognized brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Camden, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since 1932, the company generates more than $3.9 billion in annual revenue and employs over 17,000 associates. NFI owns and operates more than 70 million square feet of warehouse space alongside a dedicated fleet of 5,000 tractors and 14,300 trailers. NFI’s relentless innovation and unparalleled service deliver logistics solutions that transform the way business gets done. The company’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, eCommerce fulfillment, brokerage, transportation management, port drayage, intermodal, global logistics, and industrial real estate. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com .

