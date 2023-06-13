Prizeout partners with Triple to give customers access to marketplace of exclusive, high-value brand offers

The digital gift card offering with additional purchasing power will create a full suite of deals and offers for Triple’s financial institution clients.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Prizeout , the ad-tech company that turns cash withdrawals into growth solutions, has partnered with Triple , a next-generation Card Linked Offers (CLO) platform. Triple enables banks, credit unions, and loyalty providers of all sizes to launch innovative card-linked offer programs. With the partnership, Triple customers can access premium offers that provide additional cash value with their favorite retailers through Prizeout digital gift cards.



“This partnership, in particular, makes a lot of sense for Prizeout,” said Holly Glowaty, Chief Partnerships Officer and Co-Founder at Prizeout. “We share similar industries and value propositions as Triple; their connections and customer base will certainly help scale our offers distribution. In turn, we are thrilled to be a critical piece of their suite of deals and offers.”

Prizeout’s online marketplace offers more than 1,300 international and local brands that bid for the business of customers by offering gift cards loaded with bonus value. Prizeout customers can browse the platform searching for anything from everyday essentials like gas and groceries to popular clothing stores and restaurants. Once a particular brand is chosen, the gift card is delivered instantaneously via email with no associated fees. On average, customers are shown a 12% bonus.

"Triple is very excited to partner with Prizeout to bring their high-value offers to a wide range of consumers,” said Laura Ritz, Co-Founder and COO at Triple. “Prizeout’s model is truly innovative and is already proven to be highly desirable to customers and financial institutions. We're thrilled to link up to move the fintech advertising industry forward."

Operating at the intersection of fintech and ad-tech, Triple provides an unprecedented level of offer access and control for financial institutions and loyalty platforms. Triple is integrated with a diverse network of offer sources, enabling access to an industry-leading inventory of offers- including in-store, online, SKU-based, services & experiences, gift cards, travel and more.

About Prizeout:

Prizeout is an ad-tech company that works across the gaming, banking, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit Prizeout .

About Triple

Triple, funded by a major US financial institution, has built the most connected and flexible offers program on the market. Triple’s platform enables banks, credit unions, and loyalty providers of all sizes to quickly launch innovative offers programs, both card-linked and beyond. Triple gives offer distribution partners an unprecedented level of control over every aspect of offer programs – from unique offer inventory through customizable targeting and every aspect of the consumer offer experience. For more information on Triple, visit www.tripleup.com or contact info@tripleup.com.

