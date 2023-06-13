Latin Metals Reports Rock Chip Sampling Results at Tillo Copper Project, Peru

Highlights Include up to 5.9% Copper

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) a leading mineral exploration company in South America, announces that it has received positive results from rock sampling completed at the 100%-owned Tillo Copper Project (“Tillo” or the “Project”) in Peru. The project is prospective for copper porphyry deposits, as demonstrated by previous soil and talus sampling which delineated an anomalous area of 2,500m x 1,000m (previous news release, January 30, 2023). Positive results from 140 rock samples add a great deal of confidence in this priority area.



Tillo Project Highlights

Priority Geochemical Target: Soil and talus sampling completed earlier this year defined an area of 2.5km by 1.0km area of consistent geochemical anomalism.

Soil and talus sampling completed earlier this year defined an area of 2.5km by 1.0km area of consistent geochemical anomalism. Rock Sampling Support: Results of rock sampling within the anomalous area provide good support for the target ( Figure 1 ). Of 140 samples collected, 24 samples (17%) grade more than 0.2% copper, with a maximum grade of 5.9% copper and 421 ppm molybdenum.

Results of rock sampling within the anomalous area provide good support for the target ( ). Of 140 samples collected, 24 samples (17%) grade more than 0.2% copper, with a maximum grade of 5.9% copper and 421 ppm molybdenum. The Right Rocks: Mapping has delineated a quartz monzonite porphyry rock unit with potassic alteration and multiple generations of veining ( Figure 2 ).

Mapping has delineated a quartz monzonite porphyry rock unit with potassic alteration and multiple generations of veining ( ). Planned Exploration: Detailed mapping will continue within the anomalous area to outline vein density and vector towards potential centers of mineralization. A hyperspectral study will be carried out and used to help prioritize targets within the extensive geochemical anomaly.

“Latin Metals’ strategy to acquire grassroots properties by staking continues to pay off as we continue to delineate areas of significant copper mineralization at surface. Since first staking projects in Peru, the Company has successfully delineated copper mineralization at Lacsha, which is now fully drill permitted and ready for drill testing. At the Auquis project, porphyry-style and skarn mineralization has been delineated with exploration and drill permitting ongoing. With these two successes in hand, it is great that we now have a third copper project on which to focus,” stated Keith Henderson, Latin Metals’ CEO. “At Tillo we are encouraged by the extent of geochemical anomalies, by copper mineralization in rocks, by the identification of intrusive rocks with multiple generations of veining, and by the potential to generate quality drill targets; all of which features should be attractive to potential future exploration partners."





Figure 1: Results of previous soil / talus sampling (left) and rock chip sampling results(right) at the Tillo project, Peru.





Figure 2: Quartz monzonite porphyry with potassic alteration and multiple quartz veinlets (B veins) cutting earlier epidote veinlets, and all cross cut by later specularite-quartz veinlet.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. Operating under a Prospect Generator model, the Company aims to acquire exploration properties at a minimal cost, conduct cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and secure joint venture partners for funding advanced exploration. Shareholders benefit from exposure to the upside potential of significant discoveries without the dilution associated with funding high-risk drill-based exploration.

QA/QC

The work program at Tillo was designed and supervised by Eduardo Leon, the Company's Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. Rock chip samples were collected in a radius of 1m average, sample location was recorded, and the sample was security sealed and shipped to the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Lima. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by multi-element analysis using an inductively coupled mass spectrometer in compliance with industry standards.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

