Ventus CEO to Present on Human-Machine Teaming at the University of British Columbia (UBC)

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario & Kelowna, B.C., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arjun Grewal, CEO of Ventus Respiratory Technologies , President of ONE9 Capability Labs , and Canadian Armed Forces Veteran, is presenting this week at the University of British Columbia (UBC) for the Survive and Thrive Applied Research (STAR) Initiative. UBC STAR is focused on research and development to improve human performance in extreme environments.



The presentation will focus on human-machine teaming for public safety and national security. Human-machine teaming is the relationship between the human and the machine, and the interactions and interdependencies between them. Leveraging his 20 years of military experience, Grewal will discuss how technology in this area is evolving, revolutionizing the battlefield, and transforming the nature of warfare.

“Human-machine teaming can be a significant advantage as we incorporate technologies that augment the capabilities of the individual, and by extension, an entire operational unit,” said Grewal. “The more we can align the actions of each human and machine engaged in a mission, the better results we will see. These innovations can improve outcomes and save lives.”

Ventus’ flagship product, the TR2, serves as a current and tactical-level example of technology enabling human-machine teaming. At its core, the TR2 is the only fully CE-certified, soldier specific particulate respirator on the market, but its unique design also allows it to serve as a platform for the integration of sensors, biometrics, IoT, and voice-operated applications.

“One simple, yet significant feature of the TR2 is its in-mask microphone integration, with the mask acting as a barrier to block background noise, enabling clear audio for voice-controlled and speech-to-text applications,” added Grewal.

Ventus is in active discussions with technology partners to enable handsfree, verbal command capabilities that can operate drones, robots and other technologies.

“Our platform also supports the integration of biometric sensors, which can access important physiological data that is only available from the oronasal area,” added Grewal. “Oronasal sensors can provide information on respiratory rates, measure the O 2 and CO 2 content of inhaled and exhaled air, and identify contamination. These measures can offer insight into the individual’s health and determine the body’s reaction to threat levels.”

About Ventus Respiratory Technologies

Ventus Respiratory Technologies designs and manufactures the next generation of respiratory protection for military, police, and first responders worldwide. Its flagship product, the TR2, is positioned to become the global standard as the only fully CE-certified particulate respirator on the market. It protects the wearer from toxic exposure with class-leading filtration in a compact, lightweight, breathable, and interoperable form factor. Its technology-forward design provides a platform for the integration of sensors, biometrics, IoT, and voice-operated applications. Ventus is veteran-founded and has direct access to an elite special forces end-user military network, and a growing number of distribution partners worldwide. Learn more: https://ventusrespiratory.com/

