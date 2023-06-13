CleanSpark Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences this Summer

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today announced that Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz and Chief Financial Officer Gary Vecchiarelli will meet with investors and present at conferences this summer to discuss the Company’s operational efficiency and growth strategy.

Details of the events are as follows:

2023 Cantor Tech Conference

June 14 to 15, 2023

New York, NY

CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz

Panel Presentation: Resilience of Bitcoin Mining, June 14, 2023, 12:15 p.m. PT

To learn more or show interest please contact your Cantor Fitzgerald representative.

Wells Fargo 8th Annual FinTech, Information & Business Services Forum

August 9 to 10, 2023

Newport, Rhode Island

CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz

To learn more or show interest please contact your Wells Fargo representative.



H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

September 11 to 13, 2023

New York, NY

CleanSpark Executive Chairman Matthew Schultz and Chief Financial Officer Gary Vecchiarelli

To learn more or show interest please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we transitioned that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy, like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America’s Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times’ List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com .

