Madison Metals Engages Investor Awareness Agency Impact Capital Markets

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (“Madison” or the “Company”) (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Impact Capital Markets Inc. (“Impact”) to provide investor awareness services to the Company. Impact Capital Markets is a full-service marketing agency that provides investor awareness campaigns.



“This is a particularly exciting time for Madison. With the recent signing of our multi-year, uranium forward-sales agreement, we believe this is the right time to increase our engagement with investors,” said Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO of Madison Metals. “As we drill and expand our uranium resources in Namibia, Impact Capital Markets will assist in providing investors with greater visibility on our progress.”

“Impact Capital Markets is excited to be working with an innovative industry leader like Duane Parnham who has a proven history of success in the mining sector and has delivered a strategy to monetize the Company’s in-the-ground uranium resources,” said Alexander Roberts, Director of Growth Marketing for Impact Capital Markets.

Under the terms of Madison’s agreement with Impact, which commences July 1, 2023 for a one-year period and will end on June 30, 2024, Impact will execute a comprehensive online investor awareness campaign to support the Company’s brand strategy. This will include online marketing and advertising, digital video content, email awareness campaigns and a monthly webinar, among other activities. For these services, Impact will be paid a fee of C$10,000 + HST per month on a cash basis.

Madison has also granted 725,000 stock options to management and consultants at C$0.38 in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. The options carry a term of five years and vest immediately.

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc. (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) is an upstream mining and exploration company focused on sustainable uranium production in Namibia and Canada. With over 50 years of mining experience, including 22 years in Namibia, its management team has geological and financial expertise and a track record of creating shareholder value.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

