TripleBlind Launches SecuriKey To Protect Financial Services Institutions and Customers from Data Breaches

Data De-Identification Company Releases First Security Product to Protect Financial Data

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind, the leader in automated, real-time data de-identification, today announced SecuriKey , a software product for financial services that delivers a strong, uniform security layer across all computing environments, including cloud, on-premise, and mobile devices. The solution protects enterprises and their customers from account takeover (ATO) and fraud. SecuriKey is the first security product from TripleBlind–one of the first companies to deliver true secure multiparty computation (SMPC)–to protect companies and their customers by empowering financial institutions to “bind” a device to a user and implement a zero-trust approach to transaction security.



The financial services industry stores, protects, and transacts one of the most valuable assets for customers - money. Hackers, the modern day bank robbers, consistently attempt to breach security protocols and protections implemented by financial institutions. Consequently, usernames and passwords are regularly compromised and found on the dark web. With the banking industry’s rapid enablement of mobile banking, attack surfaces have become more difficult to manage, resulting in serious challenges mitigating account takeover risks. SecuriKey ensures that an individual is using a recognized device to access their financial accounts, by combining device authenticators with a secret/token share. Each share is just one piece of a full key, and these pieces are distributed across multiple devices to eliminate single point of attack vulnerabilities.

SecuriKey is built with the following components:

Threat Protection - TripleBlind’s Virtual Hardware Security Module (vHSM) technology implements a zero-trust approach to transaction security, providing assurances of honest use and reducing chances for malice.

- TripleBlind’s Virtual Hardware Security Module (vHSM) technology implements a zero-trust approach to transaction security, providing assurances of honest use and reducing chances for malice. Seamless Integration - SecuriKey works across a broad range of devices and ecosystems, including cloud and on-prem servers, mobile devices, and personal computers, without requiring any specialized hardware.

- SecuriKey works across a broad range of devices and ecosystems, including cloud and on-prem servers, mobile devices, and personal computers, without requiring any specialized hardware. Compliance Maintenance - Regulatory compliance is a top priority in the financial services industry, which is why SecuriKey meets all relevant security and compliance requirements, including GDPR, and SOX.



“In an era where data breaches and cybersecurity attacks are on the rise, financial institutions face unprecedented challenges to protect customer data. Recognizing this critical need, we developed SecuriKey as an added layer of defense for financial institutions and their customers,” said Riddhiman Das, TripleBlind’s co-founder and CEO. “SecuriKey seamlessly integrates with existing apps, making it unnoticeable to customers yet offering a layer of security that makes financial apps nearly impenetrable without having biometric information and physically holding a device.”

TripleBlind SecuriKey couples well with TripleBlind’s existing product offerings, TripleBlind Privacy Suite. The Privacy Suite includes Privacy Network, Privacy Fortress, and Privacy Builder, all products which are built with financial institutions in mind.

Privacy Network creates the ability to collaborate across organizations as part of a single, compliant network that ensures sensitive data remains private.

creates the ability to collaborate across organizations as part of a single, compliant network that ensures sensitive data remains private. Privacy Fortress allows collaboration for organizations and invited partners to work together. Fortress provides a military-grade solution that protects data in-use and is compliant with all global privacy regulations.

allows collaboration for organizations and invited partners to work together. Fortress provides a military-grade solution that protects data in-use and is compliant with all global privacy regulations. Privacy Builder enables organizations to build new products, platforms, and more on top of TripleBlind’s proven data privacy technology. Builder accelerates speed-to-market without compromising sensitive information or intellectual property.



The TripleBlind Privacy Suite is powered by the underlying technology developed by TripleBlind to de-identify data in real-time. This process happens behind the organization's firewall, meaning it is always protected and remains unidentifiable at all times. TripleBlind’s products are compliant with HIPAA, GDPR, and additional international data privacy and data residency standards.

To learn more about TripleBlind’s financial services offerings, please visit: https://financialservices.tripleblind.com/

Resources

TripleBlind Product Introduction video

Follow TripleBlind on LinkedIn

Follow TripleBlind on Twitter



About TripleBlind

TripleBlind delivers automated, real-time data de-identification to preserve patient privacy and protect intellectual property in healthcare. TripleBlind Privacy Suite, including Network, Fortress, and Builder ensures compliance with HIPAA, GDPR, and additional international data privacy and data residency standards. The TripleBlind Privacy Suite is software-only, delivered via a simple API, and solves for a broad range of healthcare use cases at-scale. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Accenture, and Mayo Clinic. To learn more, visit https://tripleblind.com or contact us via email here: contact@tripleblind.com .