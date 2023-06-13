LPL Financial Appoints Two New Strategists to Its Investment Research Team

Seasoned industry experts join LPL Research, led by LPL Chief Investment Officer Marc Zabicki

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial today announced the appointment of Kristian Kerr as senior vice president, head of macro strategy and Jina Yoon, CFA, as vice president, chief alternative investment strategist for the firm’s Research team. LPL Research provides timely analysis of asset allocation and portfolio management, commentary on the market and economic maneuvers, and insights and observations on how economic and geopolitical trends impact markets.



“Financial advisors rely on LPL Research to deliver the intelligence and data that help them make informed decisions for their clients,” said LPL Chief Investment Officer Marc Zabicki. “Kristian’s strong background in global financial markets along with Jina’s expertise in building and managing alternative investment strategies help broaden our capabilities for the benefit of advisors, institutions, and the clients they serve,” he continued.

In his new role, Kerr will help formulate LPL’s house investment view across regions and asset classes, and provide detailed market analyses to inform portfolio decisions. He will also lead the firm’s Strategic and Tactical Asset Allocation Committee (STAAC), determining broad asset class exposure levels that are the basis for the model portfolios that LPL manages for its advisors and institutions. Prior to joining LPL, Kerr was the western region head of foreign exchange and macro at Citi Private Bank in San Francisco. He has also held various strategy and trading roles at other global financial institutions.

“It’s a pleasure to join this established team of experts that aims to serve the firm’s clients in their roles as trusted advisors,” said Kerr. “By building upon the team’s deep knowledge and expertise, we’ll expand our market analyses, ultimately providing specialized insights for the advisors and institutions who turn to LPL Research for guidance in today’s ever-changing marketplace.”

Yoon will be responsible for leading the research effort on alternative investment strategies by providing actionable investment and portfolio management guidance. She is also a member of STAAC. Yoon joins LPL from Nomura Private Capital, where she served as the head of portfolio management and as a senior portfolio manager focused on building and managing alternative investment products for Registered Investment Advisors.

“LPL strategists are steering the firm’s research efforts to best meet the needs of advisors and institutions exploring new and alternative investment strategies,” said Yoon. “I’m looking forward to being a part of a dynamic team that encourages the development of actionable guidance to best navigate the economic landscape.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated advice model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

For more information:

Media.relations@lplfinancial.com

(813) 323-1250