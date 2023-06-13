Petalfast Partners with Miss Grass, Bringing “Weed for the Times” to Massachusetts Consumers

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Miss Grass , a female-founded and community-driven cannabis brand, to bolster the company’s sales and field and trade marketing throughout Massachusetts. The partnership represents Petalfast’s first flower products in its Massachusetts portfolio and expands its breadth of high-quality cannabis brands offered nationwide.



Rooted in science, history and culture, Miss Grass is focused on creating cannabis products that work best, all in the spirit of conscious consumption. Their tagline, “Miss Grass is weed for the times,” represents their dedication to providing products for every moment in life. Whether it's for inspiration, restoration, introspection and play, or connection and release, they aim to enhance the experience. The brand also works closely with its cultivators to ensure strains contain the same terpene and cannabinoid profiles batch-to-batch and state-to-state, so you always know what kind of high to expect.

“Miss Grass has quickly become a staple of the sector, amassing a loyal consumer base across the country,” said Jason Vegotsky, CEO of Petalfast. “With the care behind the crafting of its products and the integrity of their vision, they are a shining example of what a contemporary cannabis brand can be. We’re excited to get to work alongside the Miss Grass team to bring its premium products to consumers in the thriving and expansive Massachusetts market.”

Sustainably grown and terpene rich, Miss Grass offers THC products in Massachusetts, California, Nevada, Illinois, and New Jersey. This includes five-packs of mini, pre-rolled .4g joints in four effects-based blends (Fast Times, Quiet Times, All Times, and Half Times 1:1), as well as single-strain cannabis nugs in Generous Eighth (4.2g) and Half Ounce (.5oz) tinted glass jars.

“Our mission has always been to dismantle cannabis stigmas by educating, equipping and empowering people to consume consciously and live vibrantly,” said Kate Miller, co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass. “Teaming up with Petalfast in Massachusetts helps advance this initiative, allowing us to expand our community and provide even more consumers with access to quality cannabis.”

Miss Grass joins Petalfast’s growing Massachusetts portfolio alongside Freshly Baked , a leading social equity cannabis microbusiness, and High Tide, a cannabis-infused, ready-to-drink mocktail brand. Additionally, Petalfast has aligned itself with Eagle Eyes Transport Solutions, LLC , Massachusetts’ first licensed third-party cannabis transporter and logistics specialist for adult-use and medical cannabis – this partnership provides Petalfast’s brand portfolio with statewide compliant transportation and safeguarded distribution services.

For more information on Petalfast’s hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com. For inquiries related to services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com.

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.

About Miss Grass

Miss Grass is Weed for the Times. A women-founded, community-first cannabis brand for femininity in all its forms, Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world get good at weed. To contribute to an equitable industry. To offer products that are trusted and effective. Eradicate the stigma. And create a safe and accessible space for anyone who has a desire to know more—all in the spirit of conscious consumption. Learn more at www.missgrass.com.