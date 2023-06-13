Sopheon Brings Radical Product Thinking to Acclaim Products

/EIN News/ -- Partnership extends Sopheon leadership by providing the essential tools and frameworks product managers need to drive successful products

PITTSBURGH, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, today announced a partnership with Radhika Dutt, the visionary who developed Radical Product Thinking (RPT), a methodology for building world-changing products that has been adopted by organizations around the world. The parties are working together to fully integrate RPT frameworks and tools within Sopheon’s Acclaim Products . By giving product professionals a repeatable model that is vision-driven, this partnership is designed to help Sopheon customers build world-changing products to drive growth, stay competitive and achieve long-term success.

Radhika Dutt is an entrepreneur and product leader who has built products in a variety of industries. Dutt co-founded Radical Product Thinking as a movement of leaders creating vision-driven change. She is currently advisor on product thinking to the Monetary Authority of Singapore and serves on the board of the independent publisher Berrett-Koehler. Dutt advises organizations from high-tech startups to government agencies on building radical products and is a frequent speaker at business events and conferences around the world.

“Radhika Dutt is a major thought leader in the product community and is renowned for helping companies drive visionary and game-changing products,” said Mike Bauer, chief products officer at Sopheon. “Building RPT frameworks and tools into the workflow of Acclaim Products will enable product people to connect the dots between vision, strategy, tactics and the day-to-day work of managing products.”

Acclaim Products is a complete workspace that enables product and innovation people to save time managing products throughout the entire lifecycle. Additional Sopheon-led training materials and programs will be developed incorporating the RPT framework and content to support customers in ramping up on Acclaim Products and Radical Product Thinking.

“Sopheon’s unique blend of products and services helps companies to continuously produce innovative solutions,” said Radhika Dutt, author of Radical Product Thinking. “While organizations know the importance of being vision-driven, it’s easy to default to being iteration-led, causing products to become bloated, fragmented and directionless. The vision behind RPT is to make it easy for organizations to build world-changing products while avoiding common product diseases by systematically translating a vision for change into action. Integrating our frameworks and tools with Acclaim Products will give Sopheon customers a methodology to stay vision-driven, keep teams aligned and build dramatically better products.”

Sopheon’s software offerings support InnovationOps thinking and principles that help organizations with managing discovery, product management, project management, portfolio management and governance. Acclaim Products makes it possible for product people to track product health, prioritize trade-offs, inform stakeholders and make decisions without having to spend hours cobbling information together. Acclaim Products is available for a free trial .

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON:SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and expertise enable innovation, product and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s industry leadership was highlighted in the comprehensive MarketsandMarkets™ report on the Innovation Management market, in which Sopheon was listed in the “Stars” category, the highest recognition. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by hundreds of blue-chip customers with over 137,000 users in 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

