Offshore Decommissioning Market Size Expected to Grow $8.0 Billion by 2027 | MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Offshore Decommissioning Market is projected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2027 from USD 5.2 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The oil-producing companies nowadays are investing more in offshore projects rather than onshore owing mostly to the exhaustion of onshore reservoirs. The other reason for this shift is the abundance of less explored offshore potential. The onshore activities are expected to decrease by 10% in the North American region alone in 2019. The increasing number of abandoned wells and the presence of large mature fields, coupled with low crude oil prices, are expected to drive the offshore decommissioning market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20319591

According to Oil & Gas UK, in Decommissioning insight 2019, overall, 2,624 wells are expected to be decommissioned in the North Sea during 2019–2028. Furthermore, increasing government focus on well plug & abandonment activities is driving the market for offshore decommissioning services. For instance, in April 2021, the US House of Representatives Democrat introduced a bill authorizing USD 8 billion to plug and clean up abandoned oil wells nationwide, a measure aimed at creating jobs for oil and gas workers and reducing climate-warming emissions. Thus, increasing need for well plugging & abandonment is driving the offshore decommissioning market.

Offshore Decommissioning Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 8.0 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 7.4% of CAGR Largest Market Europe Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2021-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offshore Decommissioning Market by Service, Structure, Depth, Removal, and Region. Geographies Covered Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Aging offshore infrastructures, especially in North Sea and Gulf of Mexico Key Market Drivers Growing number of abandoned wells and presence of large mature offshore oilfields worldwide

The well plugging & abandonment is expected to be the largest contributor to the offshore decommissioning market.

The well plugging and abandonment service segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 and is also projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, driven by demand from the European market. Well plugging & abandonment involves the safe and permanent closure of production or exploration wells and is one of the biggest and most critical activities in any decommissioning project. Well plugging & abandonment accounts for up to 49% of the total decommissioning cost of a project.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20319591

Offshore Decommissioning Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing number of abandoned wells and presence of large mature offshore oilfields worldwide Fluctuations in oil prices boost offshore decommissioning activities.

Restraints:

High cost associated with offshore decommissioning processes. Lack of skilled workers in developing countries Environmental concerns associated with offshore decommissioning.

Opportunities:

Aging offshore infrastructures, especially in North Sea and Gulf of Mexico Deepwater discovery and development in offshore areas

Challenges:

Growing adoption of technologies to increase production from mature fields. Impact of COVID-19 on offshore decommissioning spending

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the offshore decommissioning market.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for offshore decommissioning, followed closely by North America. The European market led the offshore decommissioning industry, with the largest market share during the forecast period In Europe, over 950,000 tons of topsides are scheduled for removal across the North Sea, out of which more than 605,000 tons will be from UKCS. The UK is expected to spend about EUR 15.3 billion on decommissioning, over the next ten years. Approximately, 2,400 wells are expected to be decommissioned across the whole North Sea and West of the Shetland region, by 2027.

North America will also play an important role in driving demand for offshore decommissioning. North America is the biggest market in terms of the number of platforms decommissioned per year. Most offshore decommissioning takes place in the US Gulf of Mexico, where the Rigs to Reef policy has been in practice for a long time.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=20319591

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Offshore Decommissioning Market include Heerema Marine Contractors (The Netherlands), Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (The Netherlands), Petrofac (Jersey), Oceaneering International (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), Halliburton (US), and Schlumberger (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Offshore Support Vessel Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Digital Oilfield Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Pipeline Integrity Market - Global Forecast to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com