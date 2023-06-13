OPERATION MOTORSPORTS CONFIRMS ENTRY IN THE 2023 RACE OF REMEMBRACE & LAUNCHES HONORING HEROES CAMPAIGN
Supporters can honor a military service member by placing their name on one of the hoods for a $40 donation.
Operation Motorsport to enter two cars, the No. 22 and No. 220, in the 2023 Race of Remembrance.
— Tiffany Lodder, Executive Director of Operation Motorsport
• Fundraising for Race of Remembrance kicks off this weekend at VIR with the Honoring Heroes Campaign. Place a veteran or military service member’s name on the hood for a $40 donation.
Operation Motorsport announced its entry into the 2023 Race of Remembrance (RoR) at Anglesey Circuit, Wales, UK, November 10-12. The event, held over Veteran's/Remembrance Day weekend, is highlighted by a 12-hour endurance race, heroes' dinner, and pitlane Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday morning. Operation Motorsport will have two entries at the event that brings together beneficiaries across the SRO, IMSA, and FEL Motorsport paddocks.
"Each spring, as we plan for Race of Remembrance, I am filled with nervousness and excitement," said Tiffany Lodder, Executive Director of Operation Motorsport. "It is such an enormous activation to get us all over there and to compete but watching the beneficiaries' faces from day one of waking up in Wales, bonding together over team activities, to the immense effort they each put into making the race experience a success. Priceless. It's an experience I wish everyone could have."
Last year, Operation Motorsport fielded two entries in the 2022 Race of Remembrance with the help of 13 beneficiaries and nine sponsor partners. The team is looking to expand the program in 2023 to include more beneficiaries from both the U.S. and Canada.
Operation Motorsport will launch the 2023 Honoring Heroes Campaign at this weekend's SRO event at Virginia International Raceway (VIR) to kick things off. The campaign helps raise funds to send the Operation Motorsport beneficiary team to Wales for RoR. Each of the two entries will carry the names of military members and veterans on the hood as part of the 2023 RoR livery. For a $40 tax-deductible donation, supporters can submit a name, and Operation Motorsport will honor their service by including it on either the No. 22 or No. 220.
"The Honoring Heroes campaign is a win-win." Lodder continued, "For every $40 donation, you can choose a person you wish to honor, and we'll carry your hero's name on the Operation Motorsport cars. These funds go directly to traveling our Operation Motorsport beneficiaries to Wales for the Race of Remembrance. Internally, we raise the funds to have all Operation Motorsport beneficiaries' names on the hoods so they're there with us in spirit if not physically."
To participate in this year's Honoring Heroes Campaign, visit us at a car corral during one of the remaining SRO events or visit the Honoring Heroes donation page. For more information on Operation Motorsport, visit us online at www.OperationMotorsport.org. Space is limited!
If you are a corporate partner looking to get involved with Operation Motorsport and Race of Remembrance, please contact Diezel.lodder@opertionmotorsport.org.
ABOUT OPERATION MOTORSPORT
Operation Motorsport is a Veteran Led and Operated 501(c)3 Not for Profit Foundation based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brighton, Ontario, serving American & Canadian Service Members and Veterans and is based on three core values: Team, Identity, and Purpose. Operation Motorsport supports the recovery of medically retiring or retired Service Members affected by military service through Motorsports opportunities. Our motto is One At A Time (#OneAtATime).
For more information and to donate, please visit www.operationmotorsport.org.
