Art Stevens of Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys Assists Clients
Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys is pleased to announce that their partner, Art Stevens, provides trusted legal services to individuals.MEDFORD, OR, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys is pleased to announce that their partner, Art Stevens, provides trusted legal services to individuals. He specializes in representing clients for Social Security disability, worker’s compensation, disability, and medical disputes to get the desired outcomes.
Stevens works closely with clients to understand their claims and provides valuable guidance to make informed decisions. He believes everyone deserves proper representation for these matters and aims to ensure they understand the legal aspects of their cases. Stevens is passionate about helping individuals with medical disputes that impact their quality of life. He has handled numerous cases, including psychological injuries, stress disorders, genetic diseases, orthopedic injuries, and more.
Stevens is eager to work with clients who need assistance seeking compensation for injuries outside their control or who qualify for Social Security disability. He explains cases to his clients to help them decide how to move forward with their cases.
Anyone interested in learning about Art Stevens’ work can find out more by visiting the Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys website or calling +1 (800) 525-2099.
About Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys: Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys is a full-service law firm providing clients with aggressive representation to get positive outcomes for their cases. Their lawyers specialize in elder abuse, nursing home neglect, worker’s compensation, personal injury, sexual abuse, and Social Security disability claims. They aim to make the process stress-free and straightforward for positive results.
Company: Black, Chapman, Petersen, & Stevens Attorneys
Address: 221 Stewart Ave. Unit 209
City: Medford
State: OR
Zip code: 97501
Telephone number: +1 (800) 525-2099
