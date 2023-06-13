Fractional Flow Reserve Market Size is expected to reach USD 2,208.93 Million in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing burden of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) market size was USD 813.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The Fractional Flow Recent product advancements and innovations, increasing geriatric population, and rising burden of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs).

According to a data released by World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people would die every year from Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs). These diseases include conditions such as myocardial infarction, acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, and other heart conditions. Certain CVDs, such as arrhythmias and coronary artery disease, are risk factors for heart failure. FFR, a diagnostic procedure, which has revolutionized the field of cardiovascular medicine, is currently recommended for patients with heart failure, decreased ejection fraction, and electrical desynchrony.

Get a Sample PDF :

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1825

The FFR sector is undergoing rapid technological improvements using non-invasive FFR solutions. Among healthcare professionals and end users, this trend is rising demand and acceptance of next-generation FFR devices. Vendors including Philips, Boston Scientific, and ACIST Medical Systems are introducing consumers to next-generation products.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The invasive monitoring segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global FFR market in 2022. This is because extensive monitoring is necessary for FFR procedures. FFR test determines degree of obstruction by analyzing the pressure difference across a blocked or restricted coronary artery. Invasive monitoring is needed to accurately measure these pressure changes. Invasive monitoring is essential for FFR procedures because it provides accurate and reliable measurements of pressure differential in coronary arteries.

This information is crucial for formulating therapy recommendations, such as when to do a coronary intervention and, if necessary, nature and extent of the operation.

The non-Invasive monitoring segment registered fastest revenue growth rate in the global FFR market in 2022. FFR, which is obtained from non-invasive coronary Computed Tomography (CT) angiography, is a new technique for determining functional relevance of obstructive coronary lesions. FFR’s survivability and diagnostic potency have been observed in several research. Recently, it has been proposed to use non-invasive FFR computation based on Coronary Computed Tomographic Angiography(CCTA) (commonly referred to as cFFR) to measure functional impact of coronary stenoses.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, CathWorks, GE HealthCare, HeartFlow, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medis Medical Imaging Systems B.V., OpSens Medical., Pie Medical Imaging B.V., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Outlook for the Region:

This Research Consider the following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of the EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Research Methodology

Our team of analysts has performed an accurate analysis of significant market elements leveraging advanced primary and secondary research tools. They have deployed well-known analytical tools like SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the comprehensive market study. A great deal of vital data & information related to the Fractional Flow Reserve market has been gathered in the report from various reliable sources. Under the primary research study, detailed supply chain analysis, value chain analysis, several industry experts’ interviews, and a brief analysis of the Fractional Flow Reserve market’s vendor landscape have been covered. Therefore, as part of secondary research, the report offers vital information pertaining to the company profiles of the key market contenders. Hence, the report’s market segmentation section looks at the global sector to scrutinize key trends, regional markets, and recent industry developments.

Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market Segmentation by Regions:

The countries covered in the regional analysis of the Global Fractional Flow Reserve Market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, and Rest of Europe in Europe, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Invasive Monitoring

Pressure Guidewires

FFR Measurement System

Non-Invasive Monitoring

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Single-Vessel Diseases

Multi-Vessel Diseases

To get a discount on the latest report, visit:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1825

Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Fractional Flow Reserve Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fractional Flow Reserve Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

Competitive Outlook:

The global Fractional Flow Reserve market is highly concentrated as a result of the presence of a large number of companies in this industry. These companies are renowned for their substantial research and development expenditures. In addition, they control a substantial portion of the overall market share, limiting the entrance of new competitors into the sector. The global Fractional Flow Reserve market report analyses the strategic moves made by the leading market participants, including partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, new product introductions, and joint ventures.

For complete Report visit us @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fractional-flow-reserve-market

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Regional report analysis illustrating product/service consumption in a location further illustrates the factors affecting the market in each location.

Reports describe the global opportunities and threats that fractional flow reserve service manufacturers confront.

The study identifies the regions and industries with the greatest expansion potential. A competitive market with significant firm market rankings, new product introductions, joint ventures, and corporate growth and acquisitions.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.