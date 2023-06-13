Flooring Liquidators Announces Acquisition and New Store Opening in Arroyo Grande, California

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE) (“Live Ventures”), a diversified holding company, announced that its subsidiary, Flooring Liquidators, Inc. (“Flooring Liquidators”), through the acquisition of assets from Cal Coast Carpet Warehouse, Inc. (“Cal Coast”), has opened a new store in Arroyo Grande, California.



“We are thrilled to be expanding in this region of California. This successful store is strategically located to cater to a community where we presently lack a presence. The addition of the talented employees from the Cal Coast location to Flooring Liquidators is truly exciting for us, and we look forward to welcoming them on board as valuable members of our team,” said Steve Kellogg, Flooring Liquidators’ Founder and CEO. “I would like to extend my personal gratitude to Rob Fastlaben, the founder of Cal Coast, for his remarkable 33-year tenure in successfully managing the business. We are pleased that Rob will continue to oversee the management of the store for us."

Based in Modesto, California, Flooring Liquidators provides floor, cabinets, countertops, and installation services in California and Nevada, operating 20 warehouse-format stores and a

design center.

The new store is located at 1570 W Branch St, Arroyo Grande, California 93420. Flooring Liquidators’ website is www.flooringliquidators.net.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures is a diversified holding company with a strategic focus on value-oriented acquisitions of domestic middle-market companies. Live Ventures’ acquisition strategy is sector agnostic and focuses on well-run, closely held businesses with a demonstrated track record of earnings growth and cash flow generation. The Company looks for opportunities to partner with management teams of its acquired businesses to build increased stockholder value through a disciplined buy-build-hold long-term focused strategy. Live Ventures was founded in 1968. In late 2011 Jon Isaac, CEO and strategic investor, joined the Board of Directors of the company and later refocused it into a diversified holding company. The Company’s current portfolio of diversified operating subsidiaries includes companies in the textile, flooring, tools, steel, entertainment, and financial services industries.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations

725.500.5597

gpowell@liveventures.com

www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated