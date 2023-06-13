MamaMancini’s to Participate in Benzinga All-Access Show on Thursday, June 15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management will participate in the Benzinga All-Access Show taking place Thursday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.



Adam Michaels, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s, is scheduled to host a fireside chat with Benzinga to discuss first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, continued product innovation, and provide a corporate update as follows:

Benzinga All-Access Show

Date: Thursday, June 15th, 2023

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnE9jY_WWog

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of MamaMancini’s, said: “I look forward to my discussion with the hosts of the Benzinga All-Access Show – which provides a unique opportunity to take a deeper dive into the operational momentum we continue to see across the business and discuss highlights from our first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings reporting. I would encourage existing and prospective investors to tune in to our feature as we discuss our robust cadence of execution with the capital markets community.”

A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the link above. For more information, please contact MZ Group at MMMB@mzgroup.us.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with over 45,000 product placements in grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

