Datasea Joins Forces with Industry Leaders to Publish Research Report on 5G Messaging Services in the Express Delivery Industry

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and digital smart city technology in China. Today, the Company is pleased to announce the joint publication of the, "Research Report on 5G Messaging Services in the Express Delivery Industry" in collaboration with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), SF Taisen Holdings and others.

The report was unveiled at the recently held, "5G Messaging Development Practice Forum" co-organized by CAICT, the China Communications Enterprises Association, and the 5G Messaging Working Group. The forum took place at the National Convention Center in Beijing, where industry professionals gathered to discuss the future of 5G messaging development.

The jointly-published report provides an robust dissection of the current landscape of messaging services in the express delivery sector and the capabilities of 5G messaging. It highlights key application areas including business marketing, customer service, express services, service assessment, and potential areas for enhancement. Furthermore, the report underscores the inherent value of 5G messaging in daily operations and maps out a trajectory for a future where the express delivery industry is seamlessly integrated with 5G messaging.

In recent years, Datasea has been actively involved in the formulation of 5G messaging industry standards, participating in several collaborative projects. These include the drafting of the "5G Messaging Development Report," the co-authoring of the "Blue Paper on 5G Messaging in the Express Delivery Industry," and the formulation of the "General Technical Requirements for 5G Messaging Services in the Express Delivery Industry" standard, amongst others.

CEO of Datasea, Liu Zhixin, commented, "Leveraging our extensive experience in 5G messaging technology and market applications, Datasea reaffirms its commitment to fully supporting carriers in the construction and business development of 5G messaging networks."

